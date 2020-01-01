 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   To kick off 2020, we have a methbilly, a carjacking, a pet goat, an adult store, and a mugshot that says "you can catch me, but you can't make me feel guilty"   (ktul.com) divider line
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SW Missouri, NE Oklahoma........yeah, sounds about right.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Methbilly" is a word I intend to use more often, especially in Fark headlines.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What the hell, Florida? You're already getting beat by Oklahoma the first day of the year!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: What the hell, Florida? You're already getting beat by Oklahoma the first day of the year!


Florida will have to step up its game to top this.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WTFDYW: ecmoRandomNumbers: What the hell, Florida? You're already getting beat by Oklahoma the first day of the year!

Florida will have to step up its game to top this.


And you know they will.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: What the hell, Florida? You're already getting beat by Oklahoma the first day of the year!


Oh hell no, he's a Missouri Man!

Don't try to take credit away from us!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dstanley: "Methbilly" is a word I intend to use more often, especially in Fark headlines.


No love for Pillbilly? I guess they all switched over to heroin anyways.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't want to know what else is on this guy's resolution list.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just me, but that story seemed to lack many useful details.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I just drove through that area over the holidays... and yeah. I could totally see that happening there.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's pillbillies and methicans.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would love to have heard the conversation that resulted in the victim and his pet goat accompanying the vehicle owner to the adult video store in the first place.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
during a carjacking or sorts in Missouri.

Carjacking, or even goatjacking, I can see as being illegal in Missouri. But sorts? What's wrong with sorts?
 
simkatu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cgraves67: I would love to have heard the conversation that resulted in the victim and his pet goat accompanying the vehicle owner to the adult video store in the first place.


"Hey Todd, I'm heading on up to Circle Adult Cinema to check out their new movies.  You wanna come along?"

"Sure Jeff, just let me go get my pet goat.  You know how he likes going to the porn palace"
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

simkatu: cgraves67: I would love to have heard the conversation that resulted in the victim and his pet goat accompanying the vehicle owner to the adult video store in the first place.

"Hey Todd, I'm heading on up to Circle Adult Cinema to check out their new movies.  You wanna come along?"

"Sure Jeff, just let me go get my pet goat.  You know how he likes going to the porn palace"


Wow, you're destined to be the next Aaron Sorkin with believable dialogue like that.
 
I Am Not A Real Person [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Maybe it's just me, but that story seemed to lack many useful details.


So does the dude in question.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least methbilly was gettin' his kicks.... driving through Carthage, MO, Joplin, MO, Webb City, MO, Tulsa, OK... along route 66.
 
