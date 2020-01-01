 Skip to content
(Fox News) Amazon delivery driver bringing alcohol refuses to release package due to recipient not having identification. FARK: Recipient is 92-years-old
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, you either follow the company's farking policy or you don't.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait...Amazon delivers alcohol?!
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Well, you either follow the company's farking policy or you don't.


This.  Mrs truck is a grocery store cashier, and they card EVERYBODY!  She had a 90 year old guy buying a six pack of beer yesterday, and carded him.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming the driver wants to keep their job, as shiatty as it is, and thus is going to follow every single stupid requirement. I'd also guess they have to record the ID somehow to prove they delivered it to an authorized person, but that's just a guess on my part.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: AliceBToklasLives: Well, you either follow the company's farking policy or you don't.

This.  Mrs truck is a grocery store cashier, and they card EVERYBODY!  She had a 90 year old guy buying a six pack of beer yesterday, and carded him.


My favorite grocery store I frequented for fifteen years would card if you looked under thirty (or some similar age, I can't remember) or they didn't already know you.  I always appreciated the cashier who would just put in 01/01/1900 as my DOB instead of trying to guess--no chance of offending anyone's sensibilities by making me them older than actual age.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver was in a "No Win" Scenario. They will, quite literally, lose their job if they break the rules.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Law and order, Fox News/subby. You demanded law and order and you got it.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.


Or the register literally won't ring it up without scanning an ID, because the company had paid too many fines over the years. Yes, you're 80 and an asshole, but you still need a valid ID to scan. Or go to one of the other fifty stores that sell cigarettes in town.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.


A young lady that I personally know is 23 asked if I thought that she should get her license from her car before she got a drink. I responded, if an enforcement officer walks into the bar, asks for your ID and you can't produce it...you will probably get a ticket.

/ Nobody wants to mess with ABC (Kansas' alcohol enforcement people).
 
gojirast
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If this is Prime Now, they literally cannot deliver without scanning the ID with their phone app.

Source: Am in 50's. Have to get the card out if I happen to get some beer with my groceries.
 
morg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.


I was in long lines twice this week and they said to have ID ready. I took off my hat.
 
gaspode
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.


Here if a store does this it is because they have been caught selling underage and the regulators have slapped a '100% card always' rule on them, which if they break will result in them losing the license. Its not a stupid cashier its what they are forced to.

It wouldnt be too suprising if for delivery of alcohol the requirement was 'card always', otherwise half the deliveries to 15 year olds would be 'oh it was an old guy who I handed it to so of course I dont have an ID capture'
 
gojirast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: morons and facists.


Welcome to Trump's America!
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Card everyone to cover yer ass.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The driver has no way of knowing if it's a Benjamin Button scenario. Of course they're going to card to be sure.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gojirast: edmo: morons and facists.

Welcome to Trump's America!


You just had to be "that guy", didn't you?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.


Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Well, you either follow the company's farking policy or you don't.


I have to agree here, some places are discretionary others it is regardless.

I have been to both and produce my ID without giving the person sh*t.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Well, you either follow the company's farking policy or you don't.


My dad got asked for ID at 70. The register couldn't close the sale without it. He got over it, mostly cause I had the bartender put it on my tab instead.
The bartender was really nice about it, but old people get mad for dumb reasons sometimes.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Card everyone to cover yer ass.


"Sir, this is a voting booth."
 
majestic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm starting to feel offended when the WM person has to tap "is customer over 40, YES/NO" and doesn't even consider asking me for ID.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.


You need to have a valid ID to use for alcohol purchases. I know your ass is old. I don't know if you have a valid ID. Get over it.
 
lendog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: This.  Mrs truck is a grocery store cashier, and they card EVERYBODY!  She had a 90 year old guy buying a six pack of beer yesterday, and carded him.


Many places have a policy that you have to have proof that you are over 21 y/o.  Not be over 21 y/o.  Technically they should card everyone.
 
gojirast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: gojirast: edmo: morons and facists.

Welcome to Trump's America!

You just had to be "that guy", didn't you?


Valid observation is valid.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.


Carding a 92 y/o is like the TSA strip searching an 8 y/o in a wheelchair randomly.   It's ridiculous theater.
 
trerro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A lot of companies have a policy that if you ever fail to card, even once, no matter how obviously of age the customer is, you're instantly fired. Additionally, cops are known to set up stings where they get a 20.9 year old with a beard who looks 30 to buy, then levy a huge fine. So yeah, if he wants to pay next month's rent, he's carding the 92-year old. Don't blame the guy working under the asinine policy, blame a combination of the corporation for being that strict, and US law for being ridiculous with alcohol in the first place.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm assuming the driver wants to keep their job, as shiatty as it is, and thus is going to follow every single stupid requirement. I'd also guess they have to record the ID somehow to prove they delivered it to an authorized person, but that's just a guess on my part.


Yeah, but Fox gets a chance to blame the working man.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

meanmutton: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.


Wanna party?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The driver has no way of knowing if it's a Benjamin Button scenario. Of course they're going to card to be sure.


I actually did a GIS recently on real-life examples.
Yeah, those were shocking.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: meanmutton: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.

Carding a 92 y/o is like the TSA strip searching an 8 y/o in a wheelchair randomly.   It's ridiculous theater.


The OLCC has ticketed a 75 year old in front of me for not having valid ID at a bar. Rules suck, but you sometimes have to enforce them.
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gojirast: OgreMagi: gojirast: edmo: morons and facists.

Welcome to Trump's America!

You just had to be "that guy", didn't you?

Valid observation is valid.


Valid for an article about a story that took place in the United Kingdom?
 
gojirast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dokstarr: gojirast: OgreMagi: gojirast: edmo: morons and facists.

Welcome to Trump's America!

You just had to be "that guy", didn't you?

Valid observation is valid.

Valid for an article about a story that took place in the United Kingdom?


Valid for a discussion that branched off into current observations about experiences in the United States.

Do try to keep up.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

A young lady that I personally know is 23 asked if I thought that she should get her license from her car before she got a drink. I responded, if an enforcement officer walks into the bar, asks for your ID and you can't produce it...you will probably get a ticket.

/ Nobody wants to mess with ABC (Kansas' alcohol enforcement people).


I was carded a few days ago.
Cashier asked for my ID, I looked at her for a couple of seconds before reaching for my wallet and saying," oh, you are serious. Ok."
I am 50, started going grey in my late 20's.
I figure any store or place carding you has to have a policy in place requiring ID.
It's not a big deal, just fork it over and move on.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Dewey Fidalgo: meanmutton: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.

Carding a 92 y/o is like the TSA strip searching an 8 y/o in a wheelchair randomly.   It's ridiculous theater.

The OLCC has ticketed a 75 year old in front of me for not having valid ID at a bar. Rules suck, but you sometimes have to enforce them.


That's amazing.  That OLCC agent had an ax to grind being a power tripping jackass looking for anything to bust someone with (I wonder if the old guy fought the ticket?).   The OLCC has gotten better, but the whole organization has been dicks since they formed.   I swear someone gets a job with the OLCC because the IRS wouldn't hire them.  Or the TSA.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: Law and order, Fox News/subby. You demanded law and order and you got it.


DUN DUN

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: davidphogan: Dewey Fidalgo: meanmutton: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.

Carding a 92 y/o is like the TSA strip searching an 8 y/o in a wheelchair randomly.   It's ridiculous theater.

The OLCC has ticketed a 75 year old in front of me for not having valid ID at a bar. Rules suck, but you sometimes have to enforce them.

That's amazing.  That OLCC agent had an ax to grind being a power tripping jackass looking for anything to bust someone with (I wonder if the old guy fought the ticket?).   The OLCC has gotten better, but the whole organization has been dicks since they formed.   I swear someone gets a job with the OLCC because the IRS wouldn't hire them.  Or the TSA.


Try doing intake work for a dispensary full of people who forget the regulations daily..
 
dywed88
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was in Seattle a year ago and was checking out the AmazonGo store. I was checking out what they had in the alcohol section and a guy came up to me asking for my ID. I was so confused as to what was going on because it is the only time I have been IDed in my life.

Now, I don't buy things requiring ID very often, but I did do so on multiple occasions when I was 19 (drinking age of 19 in Ontario) and every year after and have had older friends refused service for not having their ID.

Probably related to people regularly mistaking me for my 20 year old brother when I was 15.

That said, I don't really care about these policies and see no reason to get mad. Companies are putting a lot of risk into the decisions of these people and want to minimize the risks of someone not caring, having bad judgement, or just rushing through their last deliveries because they have a date coming up.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.


Well the choice is very simple: follow the job's rules or get fired. And if the driver quits this job over the rules, well it turns out every job has stupid rules.

Should the rules be changed? I dunno. But that's above the driver's pay grade.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't mind being carded; it's kind of funny. But then they refuse to give me a senior discount, and then I get frosty!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Dewey Fidalgo: davidphogan: Dewey Fidalgo: meanmutton: edmo: I got carded twice last week.

It may be policy to card everybody but it's stupid as hell. It's a shame the labor market is so tight you have to fie people who don't know old people are old. "Dems the rules" is the first refuge of morons and facists.

Ahh, yes, because making sure a controlled substance that is highly addictive and causes tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US is only delivered to adults is super fascist.

Carding a 92 y/o is like the TSA strip searching an 8 y/o in a wheelchair randomly.   It's ridiculous theater.

The OLCC has ticketed a 75 year old in front of me for not having valid ID at a bar. Rules suck, but you sometimes have to enforce them.

That's amazing.  That OLCC agent had an ax to grind being a power tripping jackass looking for anything to bust someone with (I wonder if the old guy fought the ticket?).   The OLCC has gotten better, but the whole organization has been dicks since they formed.   I swear someone gets a job with the OLCC because the IRS wouldn't hire them.  Or the TSA.

Try doing intake work for a dispensary full of people who forget the regulations daily..


Maybe, but the OLCC is all kinds of special.  Ticketing a 75 y/o man is just power tripping bullshiat.  I've worked in fishermen's bars in Oregon  and the OLCC just loves to try to bust those places, they are easy pickings.  But all that said, I have never seen an agent even ask someone obviously that old for ID (or even someone half that age).  The agent in question was being a dick, because he could be a dick.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At some point in you're life you'll get carded for the last time. You won't realize it until you're being 'spontaneous' and decide to join the young kids at the office for a drink after work one Friday. They'll all get carded and you won't. Is is a bitter pill or a point of pride? You can't decide, you just want to ignore the crushing loneliness that has you out at 6:30 with a bunch of people 30 years younger than you who find you being there to be an amusing novelty, not inclusion.

But hey. You don't get carded any more
 
majestic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is also why you need to become a regular at your local liquor store. I can walk in the door, head to the counter and my usual order is waiting on me. I don't even have to tell them what I want. I give them the money and walk out the door. If they asked me for ID I would probably die laughing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can you prove your age?

Well, I have this scroll of identity signed by Caesar. Is that ok. He drew my face on it.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If there is ever a case for "ok boomer", it would be like this with "your crew voted this stuff in"
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB: I remember getting carded trying to buy the Diablo 2 Lord Of Destruction expansion back when it came out. I'm pretty sure it had something to do with the post-Columbine narrative of OOGA BOOGA VIOLENT VIDDY GAMES but nobody asked for ID when I bought the game itself the year prior so it's tough to say really. Either way it was stupid as hell but the look on the cashier's face was priceless when I came back with my buddy who was a year older than me and had him buy it not even 10 minutes later.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems legit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: AliceBToklasLives: Well, you either follow the company's farking policy or you don't.

This.  Mrs truck is a grocery store cashier, and they card EVERYBODY!  She had a 90 year old guy buying a six pack of beer yesterday, and carded him.


What is the point of that?  Every place I know has a sign that says if you look under 30, you'll be carded.  If someone can't tell when someone is over 30, they don't have the vocational ability to handle retail cashiering.  And if someone is under 21 but looks over 30, just let them have it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only person at fault here is the old bat who ordered the booze. When you order booze to be delivered it clearly states you have to present ID at time of delivery, and you have to agree to that condition else you cannot order. She agreed to that condition despite knowing she did not have a valid ID. The driver was in the right to not deliver the package. And it is downright moranic to try and blame the driver with nonsensical bullschitt along the lines of "he cannot tell she is old enough to drink?" Of course he can tell she is old enough to drink, but his job is not worth one bottle of booze and some old bat's inability to provide ID. Yeah, it sucks that we live in a world where this driver cannot use his best judgment on whether or not to deliver, but blame litigious assholes everywhere for that. Companies like Amazon have no exception polices to cover their asses. The driver is damned if follows company policy and he is damned if does not, and that is a shame.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I enjoy getting carded. Warms the old heart.
 
