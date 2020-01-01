 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Food delivery driver extends the idea of "leave a penny/take a penny" to pizza and Amazon packages   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Fairfax County, Virginia, Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Fairfax County police, Homeowner Ken Prol, Northern Virginia, Alexandria, Virginia, Police  
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what's the answer to this increasingly common problem?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well did the neighbor get their pizza?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, at another house: "Why is my pizza covered in glitter?"
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: So, what's the answer to this increasingly common problem?


Legalize booby traps.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know what is worse.  That he was stealing packages, or that his company didn't give him one of those insulated packages to keep the pizzas warm while he was making his deliveries.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I don't know what is worse.  That he was stealing packages, or that his company didn't give him one of those insulated packages to keep the pizzas warm while he was making his deliveries.


"Hot bag"
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: So, what's the answer to this increasingly common problem?


Pick up your own pizza?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Just some shampoo and hair conditioner for my fiancée," Prol said.    Heh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NeoCortex42: CFitzsimmons: So, what's the answer to this increasingly common problem?

Legalize booby traps.


They're not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
