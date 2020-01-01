 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Clean off ya fahkin cah. It's the law   (wmur.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Salem Patrol officer Riccardo Nicosia, The Driver, Salem police, small area, SALEM, clean snow, vehicle, drivers  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 9:06 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clean all the windows and lights. Then I drive to work.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the lah?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who is Jessica and why does she have a law?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Asinine"?

Subby is the a-hole who blinds traffic behind them as the snow blows off of their car.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who is Jessica and why does she have a law?


There was that Jessica Lunsford who was sexually molested and murdered by  her father, though something tells me that is not the same Jessica's Law.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spring is right around the corner

And or

I don't need the windshield. I have turn by turn from the Googles now.
 
GORDON
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: "Asinine"?

Subby is the a-hole who blinds traffic behind them as the snow blows off of their car.


Solution: don't tailgate.  Snow doesn't stay in the air that long because gravity.
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Asinine" is a sheet of icy snow coming off an SUV and shattering the windshield of the car behind them (or flipping in the air and getting the one 2 or 3 cars back).  If you're going to drive and you're too lazy to clean your car off, you deserve the ticket.

I've seen too many crashes because of this to have any sympathy for people who are too lazy or short to clear their car off.  Figure it out.

Semis are a whole other ball of wax, but I think they too fall under this law.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was hit, as a pedestrian, by a car so covered in ice it looked like it came from Hoth. I wasn't injured, and the 17 year old driver was hysterically crying. I told her I would call the police unless she stayed in the parking lot until the windows were completely clear. I have no doubt she stayed until the defroster did it's job. Anyway, clear yer windas, ya lazy jerks!
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GORDON: Mister Peejay: "Asinine"?

Subby is the a-hole who blinds traffic behind them as the snow blows off of their car.

Solution: don't tailgate.  Snow doesn't stay in the air that long because gravity.


You have an amusingly broad definition of "tailgating":

Ice Sheet Destroys Windshield Saab 9-5
Youtube 4mmWv6pgBQg
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

RIP
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who is Jessica and why does she have a law?


What, you expect an article about Jessica's Law to actually explain where it came former what is?  You obviously didn't go to journalism school.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, Subby. Boston's down that way. This is about New Hampshire.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

imaconnect4guy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Who is Jessica and why does she have a law?

What, you expect an article about Jessica's Law to actually explain where it came former what is?  You obviously didn't go to journalism school.


*where it came from or what it is.

/preview is my friend
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CFitzsimmons: I was hit, as a pedestrian, by a car so covered in ice it looked like it came from Hoth. I wasn't injured, and the 17 year old driver was hysterically crying. I told her I would call the police unless she stayed in the parking lot until the windows were completely clear. I have no doubt she stayed until the defroster did it's job. Anyway, clear yer windas, ya lazy jerks!


Was this the vehicle, sir?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report