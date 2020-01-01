 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   If no one answers the door at one in the morning, there are better ways of getting their attention than firing 11 shots at the house, sir   (ajc.com) divider line
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, the Jehovah's Witnesses are getting aggressive these days.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with than, which is most commonly used after a comparative adjective or adverb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out your boombox and blast a song instead.
static.seattletimes.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just lick the doorbell.

California Doorbell Licker (NASTY)
Youtube LB3QaVa7AVY
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another day, another responsible gun owner. Don't you all feel so safe? Thanks NRA!
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So responsible. So much gun owner. Good guy with a gun!
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, he didn't unload into a packed Chuck E. Cheese on a Saturday afternoon.  So, there's that.  I guess.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
jimjays
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In my day we'd gently toss pebbles at the window.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dammit he just about had turned his life around ... so close.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem. He was just exercising his constitutionally protected rights.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm glad he has the powerful lobbing arm of the NRA protecting his right to protect him self from being ignored.  God bless him and all gun owners. He makes you'll look good, don't he?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner. Don't you all feel so safe? Thanks NRA!


Yes.  When I think "NRA" this guy's picture is exactly the image that pops into mind...
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are you saying 11 isn't enough?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner. Don't you all feel so safe? Thanks NRA!

Yes.  When I think "NRA" this guy's picture is exactly the image that pops into mind...


Oh we know what pops🙃 onto your mind bubba
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner. Don't you all feel so safe? Thanks NRA!

Yes.  When I think "NRA" this guy's picture is exactly the image that pops into mind...


I'm just concerned now I might have been too subtle for some people, but for those who haven't seen the news in the last 10 years but I was referring to the NRA's opposition to sensible checks on the mental health of those permitted to own firearms.

https://boingboing.net/2019/08/08/nra​-​opposes-red-flag-gun-r.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/05/nra-s​p​ent-1point6-million-lobbying-against-e​xpanded-background-check-laws.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/nra-w​a​rns-trump-against-backing-gun-control-​background-checks-report-2019-8?r=US&I​R=T
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
With family friends like that, who needs enemies?
 
CaptSS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm glad he has the powerful lobbing arm of the NRA protecting his right to protect him self from being ignored.  God bless him and all gun owners. He makes you'll look good, don't he?


By your logic, this one particular guy makes all blacks look good, right?

And can you show me where the NRA specifically lobbies for and protects this particular behavior?
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, DeKalb county, never change.  You make the rest of us rubes look sane.

This is the same county that had one sheriff take out a hit on his newly elected successor.  Laws, warrants, and the like are mere suggestions here.
 
otherideas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Ah, DeKalb county, never change.  You make the rest of us rubes look sane.

This is the same county that had one sheriff take out a hit on his newly elected successor.  Laws, warrants, and the like are mere suggestions here.


And city of Stone Mountain, too. Shots probably didn't even wake the neighbors.
 
otherideas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

schubie: So responsible. So much gun owner. Good guy with a gun!


Good guy with a gun was the Texas church shooting. Thanks for playing.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm glad he has the powerful lobbing arm of the NRA protecting his right to protect him self from being ignored.  God bless him and all gun owners. He makes you'll look good, don't he?


If he had a powerful lobbing arm he'd a throwed a rock like any other southerner.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: waxbeans: I'm glad he has the powerful lobbing arm of the NRA protecting his right to protect him self from being ignored.  God bless him and all gun owners. He makes you'll look good, don't he?

If he had a powerful lobbing arm he'd a throwed a rock like any other southerner.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 334x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


I award you one (1) Boo Radley doll w/ the Kung Fu Grip.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CaptSS: waxbeans: I'm glad he has the powerful lobbing arm of the NRA protecting his right to protect him self from being ignored.  God bless him and all gun owners. He makes you'll look good, don't he?

By your logic, this one particular guy makes all blacks look good, right?

And can you show me where the NRA specifically lobbies for and protects this particular behavior?



Well now that's a hell of a username, Mr. Gun Defender.
 
Report