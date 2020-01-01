 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Ca~a~a~a~a~a~arl, that's BURGLARY   (abc7.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm in the wrong here.  I suck.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Phelon Hardtimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Are you sure you're not a bot"?  ummm pretty sure but fark makes me confirm it now every time I want to make a comment.  Okay, this is my last comment.
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Phelon Hardtimes: "Are you sure you're not a bot"?  ummm pretty sure but fark makes me confirm it now every time I want to make a comment.  Okay, this is my last comment.


That's just what a bot would say.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perris.......City of Light and of Pickup Canopy Manufacture
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Phelon Hardtimes: "Are you sure you're not a bot"?  ummm pretty sure but fark makes me confirm it now every time I want to make a comment.  Okay, this is my last comment.


Nice try, bot. Bot! Bot!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We have actually done a full walk through, we cannot see any evidence of neglect or abuse," said John Welsh with Riverside County Animal Services.

The internet doesn't have time for your "evidence".
 
veale728
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Caaaaaaaaaaarl!

Happy birthday!
 
Fireproof
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Flaming Lips - Christmas At The Zoo [Official Music Video]
Wolf892
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, I guess he really is gone...
 
Fireproof
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The private farm draws people in to see the animals, which includes emus and ostriches, but it has also attracted the attention of people who allege the owner is mistreating the animals.

Riverside County Animal Services said it had made several visits to the property after receiving complaints, and evidence of mistreatment was unfounded.

People who allege this are farking inevitable. Go look up online reviews of any zoo in the world. There will always be someone alleging that the zoo horribly mistreats their animals. It can be the best zoo or even free-range safari park and some dipshiat will give them zero stars and write a caps-heavy screed about how the hippo's wading pond isn't clean enough or somesuch.

/Free-range safari park near my hometown has reviews like this. Also had PETA wage a multi-months battle to try and get their giraffe put down over how they clipped its hooves
//State agricultural inspector had to come in and make a call, which was basically "Are you farking serious, PETA?"
 
Phelon Hardtimes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: Phelon Hardtimes: "Are you sure you're not a bot"?  ummm pretty sure but fark makes me confirm it now every time I want to make a comment.  Okay, this is my last comment.

Nice try, bot. Bot! Bot!


Meh, fark is a dying product anyway.   I'm switching to roomba mode to make myself viable.
 
