(KY3 Springfield)   If the K9 tells you to quit resisting, it is best to listen   (ky3.com) divider line
16
973 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 6:25 PM (1 hour ago)



Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People just seem to have the worst luck after injecting a Kirkland Signature size dose of meth straight into their eyeballs.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
K9?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: K9?

[Fark user image 261x229]


"You have triggered primary alert function"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krugerannd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 720x717]


Commander Vimes nods in approval.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 720x717]


He lost Atreyu in the swamp of sadness
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kowards, all Nine.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 720x717]


That cop with that dog ?   " Yes, ma'am, whatever you say, ma'am"  and " toss me the cuffs, I'll put them on myself" followed by a salute at attention....
 
LindenFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The stabee's story sounds credible on the surface, so it was probably appropriate to sic the dog on the suspect, but it's still a little troubling that you can be charged for resisting arrest when a dog puts its mouth on you. That's like charging a suspect with damaging your truncheon with their head.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LindenFark: The stabee's story sounds credible on the surface, so it was probably appropriate to sic the dog on the suspect, but it's still a little troubling that you can be charged for resisting arrest when a dog puts its mouth on you. That's like charging a suspect with damaging your truncheon with their head.


Ah, who am I kidding. You can be arrested for resisting arrest at any time for no reason. Adding a dog makes no difference.
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dog hooman here. I'll be the first to say without a shred of doubt, that this:

The K9 then bit the woman as she fought off the dog. Iandolo was hospitalized for the bites.

Is buuuuuuuullshiat
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LindenFark: The stabee's story sounds credible on the surface, so it was probably appropriate to sic the dog on the suspect, but it's still a little troubling that you can be charged for resisting arrest when a dog puts its mouth on you. That's like charging a suspect with damaging your truncheon with their head.


Welcome to American justice.
See Rodney King.
I'd like see any of those officer's not toss and turn while being nearly killed and almost lossing an eye.
But no wants hear the truth.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She has that body just starting to go downhill to meth look.
 
Gramma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 540x695]


Your picture reminded me of a CSB ...
I was out cleaning up the yard and my dogs were playing keep-away ( It is the only game they know. I can give them identical toys, and they'll drop one and fight over the other.)  I wasn't paying much attention and they were running and romping and fighting over something that I assumed was a dog toy.
When they cruised past me, I realized they were playing with a paring knife.  I managed to get it away from them.  One of the dogs had been stabbed in the chest. It wasn't a serious wound - couple stitches -  but the vet gives me the stink-eye now when I take my dogs in.  I don't know if he thinks I'm negligent or if he thinks I stabbed my dog.
 
