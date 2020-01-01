 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   To start off 2020 right, someone got a Corvette on the Interstate with a lawn dart. Manual doesn't say how many points you get for a Corvette. Need a ruling on this one   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Florida, street sign, Corvette, West Palm Beach, Florida, crash  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline: Impaled
Subby: got
Ruling: Don't become a professional writer
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speed holes
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed the unibody, bullseye the rear window.
100pts
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the headline mentioned a manual, not a slushpump prndl.
 
jayphat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow that's going to be an expensive insurance claim. And explaining it is going to be glorious.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It'll buff out.

/oblig.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK...which commercial will this show up in, Farmer's or Allstate?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yowza. That's about 5 feet away from poking through the driver.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jayphat: Wow that's going to be an expensive insurance claim. And explaining it is going to be glorious.


"Hi, Farmers? I was driving on the interstate when a street sign crashed through my Corvette's rear windshield."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: Yowza. That's about 5 feet away from poking through the driver.


Or about 5/100ths of a second at freeway speeds.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can 20/20 vision help save you from road accidents? Tonight, on 20/20...
 
SwiftFox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got hit by a merging with your car sign.  Is that appropriate to see flying towards you?
 
Report