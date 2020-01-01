 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Someone set off a leftover rocket in Florida this morning. NASA says it wasn't theirs. Anyone out there blowing off some really big bottle rockets?   (cbs12.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone probably rigged one of the old Nike missiles to launch. So it would distract the orbital US particle beam weapon to attack the rocket instead of the Secret Soviet Space Station which would have caused a planet killing nuclear war.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So local news reports that some lady saw something. And no one in thdPR offices of the govt is answering the phone.

Quality holiday reporting.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wejash: So local news reports that some lady saw something. And no one in thdPR offices of the govt is answering the phone.

Quality holiday reporting.


Not only that, but their biggest concern is getting people to send them photos for their social media.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leftover Rocket is my Meatloaf/Elton John mashup band name.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Navy
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SpaceX?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, I want to see a rocket launch. My mom grew up in Vero Beach in the 60s. They used to get out of class to go to the playground to watch the rockets take off.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submarine launch or airplane contrail. Your choice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to know?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone know where that Russian "spy" ship that was sailing recklessly off the Florida coast mid-December went?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [washingtonpost.com image 767x935]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/... :-/
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Man, I want to see a rocket launch. My mom grew up in Vero Beach in the 60s. They used to get out of class to go to the playground to watch the rockets take off.


My oldest sister got to see a few from inside KSC launch control back in the shuttle days. She says it's the loudest thing ever and quite cool AF.

/was her punishment for being really smart and being on u of wi's hubble instrument (hi speed photometer)
//... the jerk
///she did send me a cool book of pictures one time ( ._.)
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: and being on u of wi's hubble instrument


ok she wasn't actually launched with it
 
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With Space Force coming into existence NASA has abandoned their facilities as thugs and terrorists advance onto the property and shoot off rockets and blow shiat up.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Streetlight.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not me.  All my really big bottle rockets are accounted for.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can we panic, now?
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was Ark A
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flamark: Submarine launch or airplane contrail. Your choice.


https://www.fark.com/comments/5746935​/​If-you-launched-a-large-missile-off-co​ast-of-Los-Angeles-today-US-Navy-Air-F​orce-would-like-to-talk-with-you


Ah yes, I remember that thread well.
 
jayphat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flamark: Submarine launch or airplane contrail. Your choice.


A sub gets a launch off that close to the coast of Florida. Well that's not terrifying at all.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Professor Farnsworth following through.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mlfreeman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [washingtonpost.com image 767x935]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
