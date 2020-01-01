 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The culmination of Republican foreign policy in a single picture   (twitter.com)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait for my family, who just a few weeks ago were praising Trump "getting us out of the Middle East," to suddenly start praising him for sending troops to Iraq.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No comment needed.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republicans don't have a foreign policy except taking laundered money from Russia.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Caption: "While Trump was playing golf ..."
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Republicans don't have a foreign policy except taking laundered money from Russia.


they aren't particular. They'll take anybody's money.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size

THIS is the picture you need.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Largest, most expensive, and supposedly secure US embassy in the world. Money well spent
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's only the first day of 2020 but the best album cover of the year is already out.
 
gyruss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And the Islamic State is back in Nigeria beheading Christians.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Turns out that when your primary form of foreign policy is blowing shiat up, people get irritated.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 737x415]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great job, Donnie! Really got your finger on the pulse of the world Gere, dontcha?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Democrats are in shock to learn that we can actually send troops to defend an embassy being attacked.  Who'd of thunked?
 
Totally Sharky Complete
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
farking Trump!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Republicans don't have a foreign policy except taking laundered money from Russia.


Don't be overly simplistic. They also take Saudi money.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chris Stevens unavailable for comment
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Meanwhile, Democrats are in shock to learn that we can actually send troops to defend an embassy being attacked.  Who'd of thunked?


I remember when you pretended to not be a Republican shill.
With your super funny way of talking and stuff, and everybody laughed at your silly posts.
Those were fun times.
Not really.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry America , Impeached Trump will find someone else to blame in the next couple of days ..
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But Tax Cuts FTW* right?


* For The Wealthy
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not to worry guys. That seal will be recovered, soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Don't worry America , Impeached Trump will find someone else to blame in the next couple of days ..


He prefers embassies that don't get captured.
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surprising lack of dead children in an image purporting to sum up Republican foreign policy.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These stupid Republicans are going to be the ruin of us. The soner we can get back to the Democrat foreign policy, the better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Meanwhile, Democrats are in shock to learn that we can actually send troops to defend an embassy being attacked.  Who'd of thunked?


Judging from this thread, it is less "in shock" and more "butthurt whining".

That's okay, Dem leaders are well-known experts in whining, caving, and wine-caving.

It is too bad, though, that somebody decided to give billions of dollars to Iran, who turned around and spent a lot of it on militia proxies to attack nearby countries (and our embassies in those countries).
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Surprising lack of dead children in an image purporting to sum up Republican foreign policy.


Dead children are more of a domestic policy.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: OgreMagi: Meanwhile, Democrats are in shock to learn that we can actually send troops to defend an embassy being attacked.  Who'd of thunked?

I remember when you pretended to not be a Republican shill.
With your super funny way of talking and stuff, and everybody laughed at your silly posts.
Those were fun times.
Not really.


I'm not a republican.  I'm not a democrat.  You, however, a nazi butt boy.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: farking Trump!

[Fark user image image 800x430]


Ok, boomer
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: Largest, most expensive, and supposedly secure US embassy in the world. Money well spent


To be a little fair (about the embassy, not the complete debacle that is the past 17 years of Iraq misadventure), there's basically no such thing as a secure building when you've come to the conclusion that using lethal force would be a very, very bad idea. It's a credit to the people on the ground that they held their nerve in an extremely difficult situation, because it's far better for the embassy to get a bit looted than to kick off a massacre.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: Han Dolo: Largest, most expensive, and supposedly secure US embassy in the world. Money well spent

To be a little fair (about the embassy, not the complete debacle that is the past 17 years of Iraq misadventure), there's basically no such thing as a secure building when you've come to the conclusion that using lethal force would be a very, very bad idea. It's a credit to the people on the ground that they held their nerve in an extremely difficult situation, because it's far better for the embassy to get a bit looted than to kick off a massacre.


Sometimes not using lethal force is an even worse idea.  It depends upon the situation, but I think allowing terrorist types to overrun an embassy and kill the staff sets a dangerous precedent.  We'll continue to pay for past mistakes so long as we keep allowing it to happen with no response.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: Han Dolo: Largest, most expensive, and supposedly secure US embassy in the world. Money well spent

To be a little fair (about the embassy, not the complete debacle that is the past 17 years of Iraq misadventure), there's basically no such thing as a secure building when you've come to the conclusion that using lethal force would be a very, very bad idea. It's a credit to the people on the ground that they held their nerve in an extremely difficult situation, because it's far better for the embassy to get a bit looted than to kick off a massacre.


Given that the Administration decided air strikes on registered members of the official Iraqi armed forces (without informing the Iraqi government beforehand) were an appropriate response, I think we can safely say that the latter has happened already.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OgreMagi:
Sometimes not using lethal force is an even worse idea.  It depends upon the situation, but I think allowing terrorist types to overrun an embassy and kill the staff sets a dangerous precedent.  We'll continue to pay for past mistakes so long as we keep allowing it to happen with no response.

No one was killed. They did the right thing...shooting would have resulted in a lot of death on both sides, and that would have made the US position in Iraq (which is already borderline untenable) completely impossible.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Don't worry America , Impeached Trump will find someone else to blame in the next couple of days ..


Fake news, it is the Mexican embassy disguised as the American embassy, they stole the seal from our embassy and put it on theirs.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: OgreMagi: Meanwhile, Democrats are in shock to learn that we can actually send troops to defend an embassy being attacked.  Who'd of thunked?

Judging from this thread, it is less "in shock" and more "butthurt whining".

That's okay, Dem leaders are well-known experts in whining, caving, and wine-caving.

It is too bad, though, that somebody decided to give billions of dollars to Iran, who turned around and spent a lot of it on militia proxies to attack nearby countries (and our embassies in those countries).


Republicans repeating already debunked talking points to support their ignorance is about as on point as possible for this thread. Good job living down to expectations!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Endless war is both party's foreign policy
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was pretty much universal agreement that the peace treaty worked out with Iran during the Obama administration was working.  It was a great deal for both sides, really.  It's about as good as a peace treaty gets.

But because Obama did it, and Trump is the master of the "art of the deal", it had to go.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: OgreMagi:
Sometimes not using lethal force is an even worse idea.  It depends upon the situation, but I think allowing terrorist types to overrun an embassy and kill the staff sets a dangerous precedent.  We'll continue to pay for past mistakes so long as we keep allowing it to happen with no response.

No one was killed. They did the right thing...shooting would have resulted in a lot of death on both sides, and that would have made the US position in Iraq (which is already borderline untenable) completely impossible.


No one was killed. this time.  But this wasn't the only time and embassy personal have been killed in the past.  If we have an embassy, we have a duty to protect the people working there.  Personally, I wish we'd pull out of the middle east and let them bomb each other into the stone age.
 
