(STLToday)   St. Louis notched four murders in the first three hours of 2020. Your move, Chicago   (stltoday.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And by Chicago you mean Detroit, Baltimore or Memphis, I presume.

You wouldn't want to contribute to the ooga-booga myth of "Chicago" I'm sure.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exactly this.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is a gateway city.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

There's no famous Democrats to hate in those cities either.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chicago Closes Year With Double-Digit Drops In Murders, Shootings


"In addition to the drop in gun violence, Chicago saw 20-year lows in robberies, burglaries and carjackings, police said, resulting in a 10% drop in overall crime compared to 2018".

but you keep pushing that narrative subby, I'm sure Drew appreciates the page clicks funneled through ignorance
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes there will be many many murders in inner-city Chigago.
The Loop is inner city Chicago.
The only thing you're inconvenienced by there is stoplights.
And pedestrians, if you're in a car.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On the other hand, murders had gone up in Albuquerque and Roswell in New Mexico in 2019.  Individual murders, not mass shootings with multiple victims.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Camden, we need to keep up! Make New Jersey proud!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure taking the guns from old white ladies in flyover states will fix this problem once and for all.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aliens and ufo's?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were told not to shoot their guns in the air for New Year's. What did you expect?
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Drugs, poverty, desperation, and shiatty schools.  Almost as if linking school funding to property taxes does not work in poor states.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Such empathy.
 
