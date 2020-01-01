 Skip to content
(ABC News)   New food labelling rules kick in today, aimed at telling you how many calories and stuff are in that whole container of ice cream you just binged   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I'm often annoyed at the "only 130 calories per serving!" / "8.2 servings in this single muffin" game. I am going to eat the entire thing. I am not going to eat an improper fraction of this or any other package. I will not open a non-resealable can, pour out 2/5ths into a glass, and save the other 2/5ths for another serving later, and then use the remainder plus an additional fifth of another can for a third serving at some future date.

Please just inform me by how much I am going to damage my body by eating this thing.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snark, this is extremely useful.  I don't open a can of soup or a bag of Cheetos and make 'servings' out of it.

And the sugar info is also great.  Carbs are necessary, but sugar is evil.  Added sugar is supervillain-evil.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2 cookies is barely a serving. For a toddler.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So now that these labels are no longer misleading, Americans will finally make healthy choices in eating.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ain't nothin gonna happen.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The giant Costco-sized bags and buckets are going to have interesting labels.

(challenge accepted?)
 
Chevello
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's going to be way easier to keep my high score updated
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Because seriously, who puts an entire can of chicken noodle soup plus water in the microwave, but splits it up into 2.5 meals and puts most of it in the fridge afterwards?  It's not a lot of food to begin with.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Only 2 grams of sugar per serving!

Serving size 1 gram
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess it's too much to expect people to have the ability to multiply Servings Per Container x Calories Per Serving these days.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Expecting the usual libertarians to start grabbing their rifles. This is the downfall of proper corporate society. Also we should rape kids.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You basically have to have an analytical chemistry lab at home now

Therion: [Fark user image 464x400]The giant Costco-sized bags and buckets are going to have interesting labels

Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA

Couldn't resist. Wow. This is how you dig the latrine. Blood moon! Look at the broccoli!
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An absolute win for the consumer...

wait, why hasn't Trump stopped this? This feels Obama-ish and we know the bloated Orange goblin hates the thought of health....
 
Anenu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good, last time I looked at bags of chips one bag had significantly fewer calories listed then the other but also apparently had twice the twice the number of servings in the bag despite them both being the same weight.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

saintstryfe: An absolute win for the consumer...

wait, why hasn't Trump stopped this? This feels Obama-ish and we know the bloated Orange goblin hates the thought of health....


No one told him, and he didn't read it.
 
