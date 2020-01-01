 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Recordnet)   Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be just a dream   (recordnet.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 4:15 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
♪♫Sail away, sail away, sail away♫♪
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby foul.

Christopher Cross reference.

-10 farks.
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
investigated another stolen vessel in the Disappointment Slough area near Paradise Point

Some time in the past someone tried to anchor at Paradise Point, and the other yacht owners with bigger boats told them no, go anchor over there. That area for the outcasts then became known as Disappointment Slough.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone with that shade of dyed red hair is trouble.
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: ♪♫Sail away, sail away, sail away♫♪


Shoot, we put your track up against this one for my gym playlist:

https://youtu.be/HSL4sirnJBo

I voted for yours but ultimately lost.

Managment eventually put a stop to our early morning self DJ playlist workouts. But for a time we had a blast.

Good to see one of the tracks pass by.

Here's one the most popular ones we ever found:

https://youtu.be/8H7cVAJ4Wus
 
ocelot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She looks like fun.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report