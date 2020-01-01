 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   The Newseum is no more   (abc27.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it was paywalled, so who cares. Mostly I just skimmed the exhibit titles and complained on Twitter about what I imagined they would contain.

Anyway, I get most of my museum exhibits from my social feeds anyway. It's free and the algorithm only shows me stuff I already know so I feel smart for no work. It's great.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they keep their site of newspaper front pages up...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This seems like an excellent traveling idea, for aforementioned reason above, the whole free Smithsonian museum thing.
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
News stuck in bad financial situation due to free options.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.


Bingo.  Museums tend to be free or cheap because they are an educational, family-friendly alternative to spending a few hours at a movie theater.  Certain NPS historical parks charge a boatload because that funding is used for preserving the specific site and maintaining trails, while the museums in Las Vegas charge too much because their target audiences already have plenty of casino money not yet spent.  An expensive museum in a high-poverty area with free competitors is lunacy.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
more like Oldseum, amirite.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now newseum no newdon't
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Now newseum now newdon't
 
nucal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They had a lot of interesting exhibits there, including pieces of the Berlin Wall and the daily newspaper front pages as mentioned above. They also had a set overlooking Capitol Hill where ABC News This Week with George Stephanopoulos was produced for 10 years that you could tour as well. But even 6-7 years ago it felt like a museum to an end of an era. It would be great if the Smithsonian would take over some of the exhibits
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Archive it and put it on the internet. More people would get to see it that way.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I covered the opening for my high school newspaper. it was expensive and didn't have very many immersive exhibits. had a nice big grift shop though.

seriously that place was a hyuuuuge disappointment
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Newseum was home to The Unabombers cabin which was upended from Lincoln, Montana. I seriously hope the Smithsonian or any righteous group will save that cabin for posterity.
 
owlholder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really, really hate that, and I wish I could have gone one more time. Newseum was a great place. Their exhibits on 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina were...powerful.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.

Bingo.  Museums tend to be free or cheap because they are an educational, family-friendly alternative to spending a few hours at a movie theater.  Certain NPS historical parks charge a boatload because that funding is used for preserving the specific site and maintaining trails, while the museums in Las Vegas charge too much because their target audiences already have plenty of casino money not yet spent.  An expensive museum in a high-poverty area with free competitors is lunacy.


I was with you until "high-poverty."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.


Even if their monetization was bad, the product was good. I went there last year when I was in DC on what turned out to be a free admission day (line to get in was 4 blocks long) and was very impressed. The exhibits not only had top notch production, but were extremely up to date and did a great job providing the necessary context to understand how and why different news outlets relay information about, and someone shape, modern history. Although its contents have some amount of overlap with the various Smithsonians nearby, it's focus on the media's relationship with the events they report on and they consumers they inform made it truly unique.

Imo, it would have been a worthy recipient of tax subsidies to keep it open.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fake newseum!
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Running Wild: BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.

Even if their monetization was bad, the product was good. I went there last year when I was in DC on what turned out to be a free admission day (line to get in was 4 blocks long) and was very impressed. The exhibits not only had top notch production, but were extremely up to date and did a great job providing the necessary context to understand how and why different news outlets relay information about, and someone shape, modern history. Although its contents have some amount of overlap with the various Smithsonians nearby, it's focus on the media's relationship with the events they report on and they consumers they inform made it truly unique.

Imo, it would have been a worthy recipient of tax subsidies to keep it open.


Or turn it over to DC to let them operate it.
 
0z79
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, journalism itself is dead anyway, at least in America.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.


I mean, really. It's the FREE press. Duh.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Running Wild: BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.

Even if their monetization was bad, the product was good. I went there last year when I was in DC on what turned out to be a free admission day (line to get in was 4 blocks long) and was very impressed. The exhibits not only had top notch production, but were extremely up to date and did a great job providing the necessary context to understand how and why different news outlets relay information about, and someone shape, modern history. Although its contents have some amount of overlap with the various Smithsonians nearby, it's focus on the media's relationship with the events they report on and they consumers they inform made it truly unique.

Imo, it would have been a worthy recipient of tax subsidies to keep it open.


FWIW, there's still the possibility that it will be able to reopen elsewhere.  They're supposedly looking for a more financially viable location.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Went there this past June with the gf. She loved it so much that we spent most of our two days in DC there, and we took advantage of how our tickets let us come back for a second day.

But yeah, trying to compete with all of those free Smithsonian museums was a bad idea.

Hopefully they can find a new home soon. Kind of disappointed that they haven't found one yet, because they already knew they had to leave their current home when we visited 7 months ago.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: Archive it and put it on the internet. More people would get to see it that way.


It's Gannett. If they do what they did to the archives our paper (with a real librarian) collected over 100+ years, it'll end up forgotten in a drafty warehouse somewhere.

Fark Gannett AND "New Gannett."
 
whitroth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: rebelyell2006: BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.

Bingo.  Museums tend to be free or cheap because they are an educational, family-friendly alternative to spending a few hours at a movie theater.  Certain NPS historical parks charge a boatload because that funding is used for preserving the specific site and maintaining trails, while the museums in Las Vegas charge too much because their target audiences already have plenty of casino money not yet spent.  An expensive museum in a high-poverty area with free competitors is lunacy.

I was with you until "high-poverty."

[Fark user image 850x646]


That's median. Funny you didn't post anything else, like, say, on the same page, for NOVA, it's just under 50% of the population is in the *bottom* 20%.

     mark
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BadReligion: Having a for-pay museum in Washington D.C., the land of awesome, free Smithsonian Museums, seems like a bad idea.


The other pay museums don't seem to be having problems.

https://www.nationalgeographic.org/ev​e​nts/visit/

https://www.nbm.org/

Newseum's problem seemed to be that they spent a lot of money on a new building and couldn't afford the mortgage.
 
Report