(Washington Post) Yeah, sure, Jan
10
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
2019 will look like puppies and ice cream when the environment of Earth starts becoming toxic to humans.
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 2019 will look like puppies and ice cream when the environment of Earth starts becoming toxic to humans.


Syria.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Paper For The Top 10%™ has spoken. HEAR US, PLEBES
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 2019 will look like puppies and ice cream when the environment of Earth starts becoming toxic to humans.


well yeah, the sixth year of the black plague was better than the second, but the second was still terrible
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: iheartscotch: 2019 will look like puppies and ice cream when the environment of Earth starts becoming toxic to humans.

well yeah, the sixth year of the black plague was better worse than the second, but the second was still terrible


/ftfm, coffee time
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Here's evidence that 2019 wasn't as baSUBSCRIBE TO CONTINUE READINGght"

Oh yes it was.  And yours isn't a great sign for clear vision in 2020
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: iheartscotch: 2019 will look like puppies and ice cream when the environment of Earth starts becoming toxic to humans.

well yeah, the sixth year of the black plague was better worse than the second, but the second was still terrible

/ftfm, coffee time


We've secretionately replaced games ho who St's regular coffee with stained insect turds.  Let's see if he notices...
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK Boomer.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SansNeural: gameshowhost: gameshowhost: iheartscotch: 2019 will look like puppies and ice cream when the environment of Earth starts becoming toxic to humans.

well yeah, the sixth year of the black plague was better worse than the second, but the second was still terrible

/ftfm, coffee time

We've secretionately replaced games ho who St's regular coffee with stained insect turds.  Let's see if he notices...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
2019 was pretty fun if you watched the America show from the outside looking in.

2016 though.... farkin' 2016.
 
