(BBC)   Why did nine people mysteriously die in Dyatlov Pass? Possibly because they weren't in Livatov Pass?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Soviet Union, students' trip, 12-year-old schoolgirl, Yuri Doroshenko, search party of student volunteers, Igor Dyatlov, Zinaida Kolmogorova, Russia's fourth-largest city  
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just watched a documentary on this the other day. It's a weird story for sure.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article is kind of disappointing.   Though interesting.   They talked about conspiracy theories and then on to repeat some of them (the young lady who was found without her tongue had basically been face down in a small creek for months and the bodies found around her had fallen into the area they were found).   The only mystery is why they took off in such a hurry from the tent.

Talking to the locals was interesting, though.  The politics involved and human nature universally trending towards conspiracy on full display.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was commie alien yeti's doing nuke tests with the assistance of the local indigenous people.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...acid trip gone bad then?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran out of vodka, sobered up, and realized they hated each other?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one was missing a tounge and others had broken bones.  radiation was found on the clothing as well.  very strange
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing eyes?  Crows and ravens
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dyatlov Pass.  All the flavor without the calories of Lov Pass.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably Skinwalkers or Black-eyed Children did it.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU DIDN'T SEE ANY SURVIVORS BECAUSE THEY WEREN'T THERE!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: one was missing a tounge and others had broken bones.  radiation was found on the clothing as well.  very strange


As I said above, the bodies found down in the ravine thing, had most likely fallen into said ravine, hard.  If you look at the pictures, they are lying in a creek.  The radiation?   The clothing with the radiation belonged to a student/tech (can't remember which) that worked in a lab that dealt with radioactive materials (apparently there was no OSHA in the USSR).   All the woo-woo comes from people wanting the woo.

Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dewey Fidalgo:
Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.

What's Russian for borscht farts?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail Datlov! Clams are people!
/Lewis
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Missing eyes?  Crows and ravens


Missing tongue was probably scavaging animals too, I would think.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo:
Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.

What's Russian for borscht farts?


"Monday."

/I have a co-worker who made an entire chemical plant uninhabitable after hitting the borchst and vodka too heavily the night before
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vintage tag abducted by aliens, subby?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo:
Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.

What's Russian for borscht farts?


I almost made a similar joke, but seriously they traveled (I assume they ran) nearly a mile without boots in -25F (or so) cold.  What made them slash their way out of their tent and hightail it like that?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo:
Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.

What's Russian for borscht farts?

I almost made a similar joke, but seriously they traveled (I assume they ran) nearly a mile without boots in -25F (or so) cold.  What made them slash their way out of their tent and hightail it like that?


Falling winds that sounded like an avalanche?

/For being experienced hikers, it seems like they chose a bad site for their tent.
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"My theory, for what it's worth, is that the group woke up in a panic on that fateful night and cut their way out of the tent either because an avalanche had covered the entrance to their tent or because they were scared that an avalanche was imminent and that was the fastest way for all of them to get out quickly-better to have a potentially reparable slit in a tent than risk being buried alive in it under tons of snow. They were poorly clothed because they had been sleeping, and they ran to the safety of the nearby woods where trees would help slow oncoming snow. In the darkness of night, they got separated into two or three groups; one group made a fire (hence the burned hands) while the others tried to return to the tent to recover their clothing, since the danger had apparently passed. But it was too cold, and they all froze to death before they could locate their tent in the darkness. At some point some of the clothes may have been recovered or swapped from the dead, but at any rate the group of four whose bodies were most severely damaged were caught in an avalanche and buried under thirteen feet of snow (more than enough to account for the "compelling natural force" the medical examiner described); Dubinina's tongue was likely removed by scavengers and ordinary predation."

From the following link: https://skepticalinquirer.org/2014/09​/​discoverys_mountain_of_mystery_mongeri​ng_the_mass_murdering_yeti/
 
Stavr0
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dyatlov Pass
Fark user image 3.6/5. Not great, not terrible.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I almost made a similar joke, but seriously they traveled (I assume they ran) nearly a mile without boots in -25F (or so) cold.  What made them slash their way out of their tent and hightail it like that?


🐻
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baka-san: It was commie alien yeti's doing nuke tests with the assistance of the local indigenous people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.


This passage (about the group that found the tent) was interesting...

Later, when they sat around the campfire for their evening meal, Sharavin produced the flask of vodka that he'd found in the tent and proposed a toast to the health of the Dyatlov group. "We shared it out between us - there were 11 of us, including the guides," he recalls.  "We were about to drink it when one guy turned to me and said, 'Best not drink to their health, but to their eternal peace.'"

Something made those kids freak out, so until I knew what it was there's no way in hell I'd be eating or drinking *anything* that was inside that tent.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
bh-s2.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Graboids?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guys, people hike there all the time ... in the summer and autumn.   They don't disappear.   They don't find anything weird.   It's like the Appy Trail of the Urals.   Only fools go there in the dead of winter.
 
LewDux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To get to the other side?
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Probably Skinwalkers or Black-eyed Children did it.


It was the Smiley-Face Killer.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baka-san: It was commie alien yeti's doing nuke tests with the assistance of the local indigenous people.


That's just what they want you to think.
 
aremmes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This has been covered before. There's a compelling argument that the hikers got spooked by the sounds generated by a Kármán vortex street formed by the wind flowing over the mountains. In their panic, they assumed the worst and fled to escape from their perceived danger.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: one was missing a tounge and others had broken bones.  radiation was found on the clothing as well.  very strange


They suffered an accident, died of hypothermia from exposure after not being able to reach shelter, and were scavenged by animals as time passed.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ltdanman44: one was missing a tounge and others had broken bones.  radiation was found on the clothing as well.  very strange

As I said above, the bodies found down in the ravine thing, had most likely fallen into said ravine, hard.  If you look at the pictures, they are lying in a creek.  The radiation?   The clothing with the radiation belonged to a student/tech (can't remember which) that worked in a lab that dealt with radioactive materials (apparently there was no OSHA in the USSR).   All the woo-woo comes from people wanting the woo.

Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.


Late hypothermia can cause delirious feelings of overheating, such that people wander into the cold and begin peeling layers off.

It's a side-effect of an instinct to try to keep moving to generate heat.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo:
Except WHY they bolted from the warmth of their tent without footwear.  These were experienced winter hikers.  Something scared the living shiat out them, to the point they ran very far away from the tent.   Then their tragedy really began.

What's Russian for borscht farts?


"Farts."
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ПЕРЕВАЛ / THE PASS, cartoon, USSR, 1988, (with ENGLISH subtitles)
Youtube 9Znoj7KT7ms
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My theory is that they figured out the secret to Oak Island, and then tripped over themselves trying to be the first to get there and dig up all the treasure.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The article is kind of disappointing.   Though interesting.   They talked about conspiracy theories and then on to repeat some of them (the young lady who was found without her tongue had basically been face down in a small creek for months and the bodies found around her had fallen into the area they were found).   The only mystery is why they took off in such a hurry from the tent.

Talking to the locals was interesting, though.  The politics involved and human nature universally trending towards conspiracy on full display.


The tongueless girl was found to have a significant amount of blood in her stomach, suggesting she was alive when it came off. That's not to say she didn't bite/chew it off herself in all the panic and hypothermia.

Prevailing theory these days is rare Katabatic wind kicked up and threatened to blow the whole lot away, so they ran off down the mountain

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katabat​i​c_wind
 
