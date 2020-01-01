 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   You don't tug on Superman's cape, you don't spit into the wind, and you don't tug on the arm of the old Lone Pope   (bbc.com) divider line
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pope slap.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't make out what she was saying, any translations out there?
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shouldn't have yanked his arm like that (he's like 400 years old) and she's lucky his security didn't bodyslam her to the ground. I'd say the slaps were well deserved.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She made him use his Pope hand.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

twistedknickers: She shouldn't have yanked his arm like that (he's like 400 years old) and she's lucky his security didn't bodyslam her to the ground. I'd say the slaps were well deserved.


THIS.

He was walking and she just grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go. I'd slap her hand as well.

And the CNN website just posted the first massively stupid headline of 2020: Pope Francis slaps woman's hand, then denounces violence against women
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joke's on y'all. She was praying for 15 minutes of fame.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the only way to deal with them Jehovah's Witnesses.
 
Report