(USA Today)   The party of individual freedom and personal responsibility would like a word   (usatoday.com) divider line
1087 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 2:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only flavors allowed will be the following -- pending proper licensing agreements and payments, of course:

1. Mar-a-Lago omelet
2. Trump Tower taco bowl
3. Lil' Kim's Kimchi Surprise
4. Ivanka's Sweatbox (which will rocket to number one and then plummet later that day when users realize it's just runoff from her shoe factory in China)
5. Peach MInt
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're free to do everything we want you to do
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange button mushroom flavor will still be available.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love how self-destructive children always get butthurt when responsible adults limit their ability for self-harm.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember when parents raised their own kids? Good times.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chariset: You're free to do everything we want you to do


And if we don't want to pay our taxes, why, we're free to spend a weekend with the Pain Monster!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The only flavors allowed will be the following -- pending proper licensing agreements and payments, of course:

1. Mar-a-Lago omelet
2. Trump Tower taco bowl
3. Lil' Kim's Kimchi Surprise
4. Ivanka's Sweatbox (which will rocket to number one and then plummet later that day when users realize it's just runoff from her shoe factory in China)
5. Peach MInt


6. Tic-Tac flavor: It allows you to kiss everyone you want.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chariset: You're free to do everything we want you to do


Banning things only creates an underground market for them. Who cares if people die?

/vaping is stupid
 
darkmythology
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The only flavors allowed will be the following -- pending proper licensing agreements and payments, of course:

1. Mar-a-Lago omelet
2. Trump Tower taco bowl
3. Lil' Kim's Kimchi Surprise
4. Ivanka's Sweatbox (which will rocket to number one and then plummet later that day when users realize it's just runoff from her shoe factory in China)
5. Peach MInt


Eewwww. Peach mint?
 
odinsposse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chariset: You're free to do everything we want you to do


I would criticize this but that would be oppressive political correctness so I'm not allowed to.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Chariset: You're free to do everything we want you to do

I would criticize this but that would be oppressive political correctness so I'm not allowed to.


I'm offended you said that!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The only flavors allowed will be the following -- pending proper licensing agreements and payments, of course:

1. Mar-a-Lago omelet
2. Trump Tower taco bowl
3. Lil' Kim's Kimchi Surprise
4. Ivanka's Sweatbox (which will rocket to number one and then plummet later that day when users realize it's just runoff from her shoe factory in China)
5. Peach MInt


6. Subpoena Sherbet

7. Obstruction Gelato

8. Rape Floats

9 Genocide Dondurma
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It forces all e-cig makers to conform to what Juul has already done voluntarily."

Juul's check must have cleared.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The only flavors allowed will be the following -- pending proper licensing agreements and payments, of course:

1. Mar-a-Lago omelet
2. Trump Tower taco bowl
3. Lil' Kim's Kimchi Surprise
4. Ivanka's Sweatbox (which will rocket to number one and then plummet later that day when users realize it's just runoff from her shoe factory in China)
5. Peach MInt

6. Subpoena Sherbet

7. Obstruction Gelato

8. Rape Floats

9 Genocide Dondurma


10.  Vanilla (But only ONE scoop!)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry. I don't have a Spirit Phone and can not speak to the ancient dead, such as liberal Republicans or moderate conservatives.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If your bones are dust, I can not trust.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile cigarettes still kill half the people that use them.

I'd also like to point out that guns kill more people per year than vaping is suspected of, but nothing we can do about that.

/Yes, I vape, bro.
//5 years since I quit cigarettes and no problems.
///I even got my sense of smell back.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't understand the reference to the Libertarian Party.
 
