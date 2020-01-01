 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   A look at everything that's in for 2020 and out thanks to 2019
    More: PSA, 2006 singles, Old Town Road, familiar faces, Sky, SAT, Megan Rapinoe, Future, BEEP BEEP BEEP  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2020 In/Out List

no time for the old in/out love, i've just come to read the meter
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More social-media-based irrelevance from the Washington Post. It really was a legitimate media for news, once.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Analerotic coffee does sound intriguing.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TylerParry: Analerotic coffee does sound intriguing.




stuffy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
To bad paywalls wasn't one of them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: More social-media-based irrelevance from the Washington Post. It really was a legitimate media for news, once.


Newspapers have always had feature and entertainment sections. But they're not for humorless derpers.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mysteriously missing -

"Out: Taking anything a 'social media influencer' says seriously"
 
englaja
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: More social-media-based irrelevance from the Washington Post. It really was a legitimate media for news, once.


They even had one of the most popular pieces of music ever composed for them.

Now they wouldn't even rate a South Park parody song.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: More social-media-based irrelevance from the Washington Post. It really was a legitimate media for news, once.


Most newspapers do a designated amount of puff feature pieces in order to appeal to a broad segment of readers. New York Times has been interviewing and working with influencers of one sort or another for nonsense articles for decades. Very few news outlets are entirely putting out hard news and extremely in-depth serious investigative pieces.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That list was written by someone who sounds in touch with reality.
 
