 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Canadian snowflake's parents advertise for a nanny. Child is 18 and attends university. Apparently making her own food and doing her own laundry is too hard   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Leeds, job ad, Need, Canadian student, job listing, 18-year-old university student, University of Leeds, two-bedroom apartment  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 2:48 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's probably fake.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kermit the forg: It's probably fake.


Yup. Fodder for social media outrage.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And a new Pornhub category is born
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Jacob Rees-Mogg still has a nanny at 50 - and he's Gruppenfuhrer of the Tories, so it seems to be a winning strategy.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: And a new Pornhub category is born


Was going to say, that's not for the kid, that's for dad.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call it a butler and the pov changes
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If its even real, all it does is show that economic elites are gonna elite.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is going to eat her alive.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: Well, Jacob Rees-Mogg still has a nanny at 50 - and he's Gruppenfuhrer of the Tories, so it seems to be a winning strategy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


someone has to help him relate to people who have actually done work in their lifetime
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of my nieces had to teach her roommate in college how to do laundry. The times we live in.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...demanding first year program - Law...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Makes poutine and washes a load of flannel shirts once a week.

What's so difficult about that?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So I just applied... waiting to hear back with respect to the date for the interview...
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's Canadian, so at least she should be polite
 
Shazam999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mjjt: Call it a butler and the pov changes


Under 18: nanny.
Over 18: servant.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: And a new Pornhub category is born


I know that's why I came. Here.
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know a family:
framerated.co.ukView Full Size


/absolute masterpiece of cinema
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The world is going to eat her alive.


Heck, if I can score that gig, I might even be first! WHOOOOO!
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mrs. Doutbtfire 2: Electric Schmoogaloo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 Bonus Jared
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


Hey, now, don't be disparaging Bernard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The world is going to eat her alive.


She'll just release the hounds.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GungFu: I know a family:
[framerated.co.uk image 694x389]

/absolute masterpiece of cinema


Username checks out
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: ...demanding first year program - Law...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 479x356]


Law is one of the more difficult of the humanties as you have to do the reading and understand it, you can't just bullshiat your way through like you can with english, history etc.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The world is going to eat her alive.


I suspect she'll have a massive safety net for the rest of her days.

Then again, I know a woman who came from pretty vast wealth, and domineering parents she referred to as The Corporation. She pretty much shunned it all after age 18. Still wealthy AF, but lives humbly in home and in character, as evidenced by the fact she slums with people like me.
 
GungFu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: GungFu: I know a family:
[framerated.co.uk image 694x389]

/absolute masterpiece of cinema

Username checks out


Huh?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not the job description of a nanny, it is the job description of a housekeeper-cook. What's wrong with the university residence? My universit(ies) provided maids or janitors and a meal plan. No real need to cook or clean, although there were some dorm rooms the maids and janitors refused to enter. I knew a guy who could turn a bed into a rat's nest just by napping on it. Nice guy, just absolutely unhousebroken as far as keeping a bed half-made or picking things up.

You had to fend for youself on weekends with some plans, but they all had cafeterias the over-privileged and pampered jocks could raid for twenty pound hunks of cheese, loaves of bread, barons of beef, and the other necessities of dorm life.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not going to mention my pornhub name, but i will say that stuff is tough.  I mean how are you going to do all of those things.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


Can't is not a word for princes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GungFu: I know a family:
[framerated.co.uk image 694x389]

/absolute masterpiece of cinema


When you order a pizza by Uber Eats, they box them in rural China. True story, bro! I know a guy.
 
GungFu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: GungFu: I know a family:
[framerated.co.uk image 694x389]

/absolute masterpiece of cinema

When you order a pizza by Uber Eats, they box them in rural China. True story, bro! I know a guy.


Huh?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But in a twist: The girl hits the maid's car and can't pay her. Now the girl has to be the maid for the maid for 2 weeks to pay off her debt.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report