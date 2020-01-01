 Skip to content
(PetaPixel)   An awesome sunrise photo to start a new decade ... just don't look at the comments, Ray   (petapixel.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is a chump just like Obama the first gay president. All US presidents are Freemason actors. Politics are for the gullible. The Bible is the only way. Jesus Saves.

Tin Foil Hats "R" Us will never go out of business.

Loonies!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I liked it.  It's like a Satan's horns rising over the horizon... as drawn by a child.  A more carefree and innocent Satan here to save us all.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't have an account so I can't reply there so I'll reply here.

"Name three reasons why Trump is Satan"

,....I love how they admit that there are two.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh. Comments there aren't really much different than pretty much every fark thread these days.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't have an account so I can't reply there so I'll reply here.

"Name three reasons why Trump is Satan"

,....I love how they admit that there are two.


This one gets it:

Talal Al-Azam Fetus Sandwich3 hours ago
Prolly can do better than three (but I hope that you say this not to put people on the defensive without having to put something out there to be taken apart) 1.Corporate and wealthy Tax cuts. 2. Muslim ban. 3. Cable companies can now sell our information. 4. No more web neutrality. 5. Maintain and increase family separation. 6. Trade war leading to price increases and farm bail outs. 7. North Korea. 8. Iran. 9. How many on his staff and campaign are in jail or indicted? 10. Using tax payer dollars to aid his campaign. 11. Anti class action and labor laws and executive orders. 12. Playing off of people's petulant emotions to increase tribalism 13. Ballooning stock buy backs. 14. Building a wall when most people and contraband come through ports and airplanes. 15. Going on vacation on his own property (surpasses any president) on our dime and for tax write offs. 16. How could he let the Baghdad embassy attacks happen? 17. Appointing judges who favor big business, gerrymandering, limiting voting rights, etc. 18. Paris Accord. 19. Clean water and air rollbacks for that matter. 20. Dakota Access pipeline. I write these because they are in fact laws/orders/policies and in fact affect the average American negatively and I stand by what I wrote. Besides that, I hope we can at least agree that the sunrise eclipse picture was cool.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, come on. It's a pic of a sunrise. How could the comments possibly be ...

*clicks*

*closes tab*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Mugato: I don't have an account so I can't reply there so I'll reply here.

"Name three reasons why Trump is Satan"

,....I love how they admit that there are two.

This one gets it:

Talal Al-Azam Fetus Sandwich • 3 hours ago
Prolly can do better than three (but I hope that you say this not to put people on the defensive without having to put something out there to be taken apart) 1.Corporate and wealthy Tax cuts. 2. Muslim ban. 3. Cable companies can now sell our information. 4. No more web neutrality. 5. Maintain and increase family separation. 6. Trade war leading to price increases and farm bail outs. 7. North Korea. 8. Iran. 9. How many on his staff and campaign are in jail or indicted? 10. Using tax payer dollars to aid his campaign. 11. Anti class action and labor laws and executive orders. 12. Playing off of people's petulant emotions to increase tribalism 13. Ballooning stock buy backs. 14. Building a wall when most people and contraband come through ports and airplanes. 15. Going on vacation on his own property (surpasses any president) on our dime and for tax write offs. 16. How could he let the Baghdad embassy attacks happen? 17. Appointing judges who favor big business, gerrymandering, limiting voting rights, etc. 18. Paris Accord. 19. Clean water and air rollbacks for that matter. 20. Dakota Access pipeline. I write these because they are in fact laws/orders/policies and in fact affect the average American negatively and I stand by what I wrote. Besides that, I hope we can at least agree that the sunrise eclipse picture was cool.


Was there a reply to that?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or, you could read it from the original source:

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap191228.h​t​ml
 
runbuh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was thinking it looked more like Spidey coming up on the horizon.
 
