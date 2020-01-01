|
|
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Welcome to the future 🎉
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-01-01 10:08:53 AM
• • •
Holy crap, it's 2020! We've all heard people asking where our flying cars are, but really, it does seem like humanity should've accomplished a lot more. Yeah, we've come a long way, but even some of the "advancements" we've obtained almost seem like they came about when someone wished for them on a monkey's paw. I mean, we got antibiotics, and now we have superbugs. We got some cool technology that we can take with us everywhere we go, but now it spies on us for the Lizard People. If we get flying cars, they'll probably become sentient and decide to destroy all humans.
Anyway, if you haven't had a chance to vote for Fark's 2019 Headlines of the Year, there's still time, because voting ends on Friday at noon. Here are the links to get some of that sweet voting action for each tab:
- Main
- Discussion
- Sports
- Business
- Geek
- Entertainment
- D'awww
- Food
- Politics
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
A message from Drew Curtis:
It's the End of the Year Fark and Schnitt podcast - Part 2 of the History of Fark. Learn the real reason Digg failed (it's not what you think). Also, how much sideboob is too much sideboob, and how a heavy-handed Google AI nearly killed Fark.
There's so much we didn't get to cover in this episode. Hopefully we'll do another followup down the road, such as what actually happened to the old web's audience, and how we might fix all of this. More on that last one later, meanwhile have a fantastic 2020 everyone!
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Comment Votes
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
optikeye thought that another Farker might secretly be someone else
naughtyrev tried to comfort a Farker whose fiancee was mooned by an angry weirdo
ralphjr gave a celebrity's opinion of Bill Cosby
Relatively Obscure reviewed the Star Wars movies
Mantour got the quotation wrong
brownja, it might comfort you to know that it was submitted with this exact headline eight times
yakmans_dad figured out what really had Marcus Aurelius all hot and bothered in department stores
Hobodeluxe remembered that Eddie Murphy already knew how to deal with Bill Cosby
KarmicDisaster remembered how destructive the Notre Dame Cathedral fire was
CipollinaFan had a suggestion for Twitter's issue with people tweeting animated PNG image files that could trigger seizures
Smart:
styckx thought that Bill Cosby was taking credit that didn't belong to him
Someone Else's Alt gave an insider's opinion on why ships should never have touch-screen controls
contrapunctus discussed the latest odd video released by Kevin Spacey
Zombies ate my neighbors talked about what Sears could have been
Bootleg pointed out that there are bigger problems than boobs
kryptoknightmare thought that Disney made one big mistake with the Star Wars movies
Garza and the Supermutants pointed out another entertainer Cosby was stealing credit from
Tax Boy's user name kind of checked out
CSB Sunday Morning: Road trips
Smart: Well....Alrighty....Then made getting lost in a blizzard into a magical Christmas
Funny: Interceptor1 learned why you should keep your hands and head inside the vehicle at all times
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Dance Party gave advice to someone who has type 2 diabetes and needs to lose weight
Smart: a particular individual showed off a cool homemade friend
Smart: SuperTramp had more advice for the Farker diagnosed with type 2 diabetes
Funny: sarahthustra showed us how many actual laughs a single funny vote in TotalFark Discussion converts to
Funny: merrillvillain had big plans for the holidays
Smart: Lava Lamp Repairman made a meme tribute to an LPer (last poster) who recently went Beyond Fark (the Fark NotNewsletter with the sad news)
Funny: ytterbium learned something about ketchup
Funny: Ponzholio was able to translate the engravings on a knife
Politics Funny:
lindalouwho took a guess at why Republicans shout
propasaurus was a bit confused because of how something was phrased
WalkingCarpet thought that a man who's searching for his "Awesome Republican Goddess" looks familiar
Pocket Ninja taught us an important lesson about linguistics (this one seriously is a work of art)
Phil McKraken wanted Biden to testify in Trump's impeachment trial after preparing with a certain former senator
Politics Smart:
Diogenes replied to the question of what happened to Rudy Giuliani in the time since 9/11
edmo described Trump's leadership style
koder had a theory on why young couples are more likely to break up over political differences
nmrsnr reacted to an article that criticized how Rachel Maddow covered the Steele dossier
UNC_Samurai argued that Joe Biden should agree to testify at Trump's impeachment trial
Contest Votes
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
The top six entries all came from "Official proposed U.S. Space Force logos just plain suck. So let's be part of the solution and create a serious logo that a cap trooper would be proud to wear"
- PhotoshopCrazy made a Space Force emblem fit for a Prince
- FarkingIceHole showed President Trump that the Space Farce is coming
- jaytkay revealed the design for the Space Force's aircraft
- RedZoneTuba put the people who are most excited about the Space Force on the logo
- hail2daking made the Space Force symbol that Trump would probably choose
- Yammering_Splat_Vector showed more of a test flight than an actual logo
PhotoshopCrazy found out what happens when a bellyflop goes way wrong
hail2daking figured that Santa celebrates with his granddaughter when he's done delivering presents
#2 knew that Santa knows the very best thing to do now that he has some spare time
PhotoshopCrazy decided that trapeze acts should be a little more challenging
Captions:
Heamer could see that Chewbacca was being asked about his plans for the evening
whither_apophis knew that every celebrity has to deal with being mistaken for someone else
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 764: "Seasons' Greetings 12" ended in a cheerful four-way tie between Elsinore, CiliarySpasm, Lovesandwich and SoupGuru
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, but the 1000 club remains empty. Pity, I was going to make S'mores. dionysusaur came out on top with 963, followed by Evildog in second with 934 and bud jones in third with 918. jasonvatch made fourth with 909, and scrumpox snuck into the top five with a very respectable 905.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over why most American flags in Disney World have only 49 stars. If you look closely, you'll notice they also only have 12 stripes. This is done because then it's no longer a "true" American flag, and 23% of Quiztakers knew that the Flag Code, which says an American flag cannot be flown permanently, only applies to a real American flag. While few people bother following the Flag Code anymore, Walt Disney was kinda old school about that, and so the permanent installations are all "fake" flags. (Also, Disney World opened in 1971; the US flag has had 50 stars since 1960).
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which state has a representative who wants to replace the bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest with that of native daughter Dolly Parton. 90% of quiztakers knew that it was the great state of TN where both were from. I'm fine with that, and there are a few other ones I'd like to replace with the likes of fellow Tennesseeans Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. Heck, if we're replacing Confederate generals, let's switch a couple out with Miley Cyrus and Justin Timberlake, too (both from TN).
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which company thought that video gamers needed their own special shoes. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that Puma was the first to dive into the market with $160 "Active Gaming Footwear," which is basically slippers with pressure points. To be honest, maybe they should start with convincing us gamers to wear pants while playing instead of going straight to the shoes.
And finally, the easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which cheesy holiday movie network first pulled, then reinstated a commercial featuring a same-sex wedding. 84% of quiztakers knew that it was Hallmark who had the change of heart about love. And as someone pointed out in the thread, mothers, if you're afraid that a same-sex wedding on the Hallmark channel might have some kind of effect on your teenagers, maybe you should start with the fact that you have teenagers watching the Hallmark channel and go from there.
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz!
8 Comments (+0 »)
