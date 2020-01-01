 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Police officer pushes two people over guardrail. Tag is appropriate   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has a heck of a radio voice
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleeing and alluding? What'd he do, quote Death Race 2000 at the cop?
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's looking at several charges -- fleeing and alluding, resisting, obstructing,"

No attempted vehicular homicide?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Fleeing and alluding? What'd he do, quote Death Race 2000 at the cop?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know alluding was illegal. Someday my viciously literary past will catch up with me.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But driving under the influence is illegal. Why does this keep happening?
/runs
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the word the reporter was looking for is being a bit elusive.

Also, good job officer.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fleeing and eluding.  So, trying to get away and being (somewhat) successful at it.  Am I the only one who thinks that's weird?

Attempted murder and murder.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's six lanes of traffic
Three lanes moving slow
 
Monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"He heard what sounded like a car slamming on its brakes, which was squealing the tires, which alerted him to look into that particular direction," Monroe Police Capt. Jon Wall said.

That's an awkward sentence dude. Try: "He heard tires squealing and looked up."
 
phrawgh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First paragraph:

The officer had a vehicle pulled over, likely for no good reason other than generating revenue rather than ensuring public safety and creating conflict where none existed, on Telegraph Road when a GMC Envoy came barreling toward the back of the police vehicle. The officer quickly pushed two people over the guardrail to keep them from being hit.

/ftsfe
 
chucknasty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Officers chased the driver briefly before stopped the Envoy near Doty and North Custer roads

that was as hard to read as the video was to play.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dontpanic07042: I didn't know alluding was illegal. Someday my viciously literary past will catch up with me.


What is it you are trying to suggest?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do not have places to pull off and out of the way for everyone's safety and traffic flow? But we do have money for a never ending war on drugs and tax breaks for the 1%. But, I'm a troll for asking? Okay, what ever!!!!!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fleeing and alluding...

They misspelled it. He believed he could.get away, but it was just a mirage...or something.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do not have places to pull off and out of the way for everyone's safety and traffic flow? But we do have money for a never ending war on drugs and tax breaks for the 1%. But, I'm a troll for asking? Okay, what ever!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
