(UPI)   David Rush is either a) an overachiever, b) someone with a desperate need for attention, or c) willing to do just about anything to promote STEM education for kids   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Guinness World Records, David Rush, STEM education, World record  
Mr Lunch-Lady
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am actually fine with STEM as a degree but the way it is being pushed it is quickly becoming the liberal arts degree of the 21st century.
 
skinink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Try not to catch any discs on the way to the parking lot!"

1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...just imagine his parents making wild, passionate love all those years ago in anticipation of this glorious day...
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr Lunch-Lady: I am actually fine with STEM as a degree but the way it is being pushed it is quickly becoming the liberal arts degree of the 21st century.


And by "pushed' you mean "watered down to the point that anyone can do it." I've been a STEM professor (physics) for thirty years and have seen the inevitable watering down of the content, especially in the large "state" schools. It won't be long STEM degrees are every bit as useless as liberal arts. And the sharpest downturn in that decline is Common Core math - my incoming freshman, the first of the fully Common Core generation, cannot perform even the simplest computations.
 
0100010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Mr Lunch-Lady: I am actually fine with STEM as a degree but the way it is being pushed it is quickly becoming the liberal arts degree of the 21st century.

And by "pushed' you mean "watered down to the point that anyone can do it." I've been a STEM professor (physics) for thirty years and have seen the inevitable watering down of the content, especially in the large "state" schools. It won't be long STEM degrees are every bit as useless as liberal arts. And the sharpest downturn in that decline is Common Core math - my incoming freshman, the first of the fully Common Core generation, cannot perform even the simplest computations.


Sorry, but I'm a bit skeptical you are who you say you are.  How exactly does Common Core math prevent students from performing simple computations?  I could accept you saying that current curriculums being insufficient in preparing students for higher level concepts but that's nowhere close to what you are saying.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Down to seeds and STEM again
 
