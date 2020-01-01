 Skip to content
(ABC News)   For the first time in more than 30 years, the IRS has given its W-4 form a makeover. In other news, putting lipstick on a pig doesn't mean I want to kiss it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A change that "reduces the form's complexity"? 2018 form W-4, 2020 form W-4. It may be more accurate, but it doesn't strike me as any less complicated.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can get a good look at a T-Bone by sticking your head up a bull's ass, but I... wait
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the another case of America refusing to learn from the rest of the world, why do 90% of people even need to fill in forms.

Why isn't it all just calculated for you and you only file if you need to.

Meh. Murica all the way
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the bright side, filing online should be free now that the tax filing companies can't hide their free versions anymore.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: On the bright side, filing online should be free now that the tax filing companies can't hide their free versions anymore.


What did I miss?
 
Report