(Chicago Trib)   Illinois braces for impending shortage of Cheetos   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, Medical cannabis, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabis sativa, Recreational drug use, Dispensary, medical groups  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck, time to get in good with my Chicago relatives....
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: F*ck, time to get in good with my Chicago relatives....


I wonder if this could mellow out Chicago enough to cut down on the shootings?
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After I finish this coffee I'm heading down to the dispensary, I'm sure lines will be crazy so probably just grabbing a few pre rolls or something. But excited for this day to finally come!
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good.
Finally get some of those damned Illinois license plates off the Missouri side of the river...

And a lot of the Missouri plates as well.

I imagine by this time next week I will be able to ride my bike down the middle of I-270 and pass half of the smoke filled cars without any problem...
 
Report