(CNN)   Step 1: Don't make any. Step 2: Done   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
514 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 8:41 PM



groppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always make mine small,last year I started eating spinach. I eat it almost daily at this point, sometimes twice a day. Haven't decided what I wanna try this year.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People don't change. It is a near universal fact. But sure, keep telling yourself that this is the year you're gonna learn to play guitar, or give up whatever vice it is that you actually enjoy.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My goal in 2020 is to accomplish the goals I set in 2019 which I should have done in 2017 because I made a promise in 2016 which I planned in 2015.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I made a resolution back in 1972 not to make any  New Year's resolutions and I'm not breaking it now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I resolved to win the PowRBall this year. We'll see what happens.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mine are to start eating candy again and start vaping.
I like to set easily obtainable goals
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: My goal in 2020 is to accomplish the goals I set in 2019 which I should have done in 2017 because I made a promise in 2016 which I planned in 2015.


What happened in 2018?
 
Report