 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Post)   Town of Erie Colorado scammed out of a million dollars from a guy that used the "hey, I'll build you a bridge" scam   (denverpost.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Finance, Money, Risk management, Payment, Construction, Risk, Credit card, Erie officials  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"According to town staff, there is no evidence that any town employee engaged in any criminal activity, or had any criminal intent."

Is criminal incompetence on the books over there?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They are building a bridge but some guy convinced them to change the payment destination from the construction company to somebody else

WTF is an email blast?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a fairly common scam. The people that fall for it are usually the types that are great at their jobs and go into their financial software and have the changes made within five minutes. (After all, the email said it needs to be done before noon or construction will be delayed!) They aren't the types to pause and think about what changing those numbers actually might mean. It's just numbers and codes on a computer screen rather than a representation of stacks of cash.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here is the actual crime here. Accepting low bids on civil engineering projects.

In October 2018, the town received 13 bids for the bridge project, ranging from $5.1 million to $8.7 million. SEMA was awarded the bid for $5.1 million.

When will people get it in their heads that you do not want the low bid? Especially if it is almost half of the highest bid. If your sealed bids are more than 10% apart on cost, throw out the lowest, throw out the highest, hire the most qualified with the best references from what is left.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If the town needs a bridge, I have an extra one that I'm not using and would be willing to sell if the price is right.

EIP.
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The person voluntarily resigned as a result of this incident," Fleming said.

I bet he did.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Here is the actual crime here. Accepting low bids on civil engineering projects.

In October 2018, the town received 13 bids for the bridge project, ranging from $5.1 million to $8.7 million. SEMA was awarded the bid for $5.1 million.

When will people get it in their heads that you do not want the low bid? Especially if it is almost half of the highest bid. If your sealed bids are more than 10% apart on cost, throw out the lowest, throw out the highest, hire the most qualified with the best references from what is left.


Because once that is common knowledge, the low bidders will just throw in "costs" to up their bids, but won't make any changes to the actual work or materials.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abox: "The person voluntarily resigned as a result of this incident," Fleming said.

I bet he did.
[Fark user image image 234x170]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If they wanted to save money, why not buy used? Lotsa towns will sell you theirs:

https://bridgehunter.com/
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Here is the actual crime here. Accepting low bids on civil engineering projects.

In October 2018, the town received 13 bids for the bridge project, ranging from $5.1 million to $8.7 million. SEMA was awarded the bid for $5.1 million.

When will people get it in their heads that you do not want the low bid? Especially if it is almost half of the highest bid. If your sealed bids are more than 10% apart on cost, throw out the lowest, throw out the highest, hire the most qualified with the best references from what is left.


Ummmm, you realize how stupid that idea actually is right? You can add any amount of useless fluff to anything to jack the price up.

Actually let me put it to you this way: You are trying to get us to believe that Beats are better quality than Skullcandy just because one costs 250 bucks and one costs 60
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Although town staff checked some of the information on the form for accuracy, they did not verify the authenticity of the submission with SEMA Construction; they accepted the form and updated the payment method."

Strong, the bullshiat smells. Bring jn anyone remotely associated with the situation and perform some financial/electronic forensic full cavity searches.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

By KRISTINA PRITCHETT | kpr­i­tch­et­t­[nospam-﹫-backwards]aidemnia­t­nuo­me­i­r­iarp­*com |
PUBLISHED: December 30, 2019 at 6:23 pm | UPDATED: December 31, 2019 at 10:15 am

Erie officials announced the town was recently a victim of financial fraud after sending just over $1.01 million to an unknown person claiming to be a construction company the town had hired to build Erie Parkway bridge.

On Monday, Erie Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming sent out an email blast stating the town sent money to a person who requested a change in form of payment for the construction work on Erie Parkway Bridge, but was unaware the person was not working for SEMA Construction, Inc., the primary contractor for Erie Parkway Bridge.

On Oct. 21, an unknown suspect completed an electric form on the town's website requesting a change in how SEMA would receive payments for its work.

"Specifically, the change was to receive payments via electronic funds transfer rather than by check," according to Fleming's email blast. "Although town staff checked some of the information on the form for accuracy, they did not verify the authenticity of the submission with SEMA Construction; they accepted the form and updated the payment method."

On Oct. 25, the town processed two payments to SEMA for the work, totaling more than $1.01 million.

According to town staff, the payments were sent to an account that was not authorized by SEMA.

"Once the payments were in that account, the perpetrators of this fraud sent the money via wire transfer out of the country," the email blast reads.

On Nov. 5, the town's bank notified town staff of potential fraud. When town staff contacted SEMA regarding the payments, the company stated they did not receive it and confirmed they did not request to change the payment method.

On Nov. 15, the town sent two physical checks totaling more than $1.01 million to the company for the work it completed on Erie Parkway.

Fleming said the funds come from a transportation impact fund, which covers multiple projects and has a sufficient balance to temporarily cover the loss pending the insurance claim.

According to town staff, there is no evidence that any town employee engaged in any criminal activity, or had any criminal intent.

After the bank informed the town, Erie's Finance Director removed the form from the website and discontinued making vendor payments via electronic funds transfer available unless appropriately verified.

"The town is actively using other information gleaned from the investigations to identify potential risk and to mitigate those risks," the email reads.

In October, before learning about the fraud, Erie's Board of Trustees approved the creation of two new positions, an accounting manager and finance manger in addition to increasing an existing part-time risk manger position to full-time.

"The town has filled the risk manager's position and is actively recruiting for the accounting and finance manager positions," the email reads. "These additional positions will provide additional support, oversight, segregation of duties and management of the town's financial operations, which have expanded significantly in magnitude and complexity as the town has grown in population."

Fleming said the staff member who accepted the form and updated the payment information did not follow previously issued guidelines for verifying the authenticity of the requested change.

"The person voluntarily resigned as a result of this incident," Fleming said.

Construction broke ground on the bridge in January and was completed 10 months later. It currently connects Coal Creek trail to Erie Parkway and the Colliers Hill trail.

In October 2018, the town received 13 bids for the bridge project, ranging from $5.1 million to $8.7 million. SEMA was awarded the bid for $5.1 million.

The Erie Parkway Bridge currently serves 12,000 cars a day and is anticipated to serve as many as 25,000 vehicles a day by 2040, according to the town.

Similar scams have happened to private businesses and government entities. In 2016, Boulder Valley School District said a scammer stole $850,000 of bond construction money using knowledge of public contracts and forged signatures.

Currently, the town is working with the town's insurers, CIRSA and American International Group, to secure reimbursement for the loss. The town, and Erie police are currently working with the FBI to investigate the case.

Any leads regarding the matter should be reported to Erie Police. Questions regarding the matter should be directed to Fleming by emailing m­f­lemi­n­g[nospam-﹫-backwards]oceir­e*g­ov or calling 303-926-2711.

/ can't abide people spamming their own sites
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: "Although town staff checked some of the information on the form for accuracy, they did not verify the authenticity of the submission with SEMA Construction; they accepted the form and updated the payment method."

Strong, the bullshiat smells. Bring jn anyone remotely associated with the situation and perform some financial/electronic forensic full cavity searches.


Isn't there a saying about not assigning to malice what can be explained by stupidity or incompetence?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report