(WAFF Huntsville)   Over 800,000 gallons of untreated sewage have leaked into roads, ditches, creeks of Decatur, AL. Let's see if anyone can find any difference   (waff.com) divider line
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they've cleaned up a bit?
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been to Decatur a few times, I can confirm that nobody who lives there will notice.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 This is the time to beg for the  government while also railing against it.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they've been able to get away with it this long.

Over a decade ago my city got told to fix that shiat.  My sewer bill went from about half the water bill to triple the water bill, and most of the sewer pipe in town is now only about 10 years old.  They also built several giant shiat tanks to keep the system from overflowing when it rains a lot.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Decatur is a weird town. It sits on a navigable river, so lots of industry along the river. In the residential neighborhoods you can go from low-income duplexes to higher-end single family residences is less than two blocks. And then back again.
 
