Husband donates kidney to wife of 51 years after learning he's the perfect match, is astounded to learn that after 51 years he's right about something
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist - she's a ghost
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, seems like the "Sappy" tag is more apropros.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike was more than happy to provide his wife with the life-saving organ.

Uh huh
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: Plot twist - she's a ghost


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As the camera starts to zoom out from their smiling faces and the image slowly starts to fade he whispers to her:

"I told you we were made for each other."
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: Mike was more than happy to provide his wife with the life-saving organ.

Uh huh


I understood that reference joke...
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another example of a wife taking half of whatever her husband owns.
 
God--
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brothers are usually a good genetic match for organs
 
