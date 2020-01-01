 Skip to content
(KEPR TV Pasco)   Tumbleweeds attack and shut down state highway blocking nuclear workers (with picture)   (keprtv.com) divider line
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurrr, there's a massive wall of tumbleweeds ahead, I think I'll drive into it!  And these are the rocket surgeons who work at the Hanford nuclear site.
 
ozman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Eddie Albert...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grew up in the Tri-Cities. This sounds about right.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tumbleweeds shut down a highway which is blocking nuclear workers. Got it.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie, only it was tomatoes.
 
papazit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ozman: Paging Eddie Albert...[Fark user image 635x472]


I'm glad I'm not the only one who immediately thought of Cry of Silence.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turbocucumber: The tumbleweeds shut down a highway which is blocking nuclear workers. Got it.


No, the highway is blocking the workers, so the tumbleweeds shut that shiat down.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: Grew up in the Tri-Cities. This sounds about right.


Yeah I lived there in the 80s. Not much has changed on that I see.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another Picture of it. There were cars buried in the tumbleweeds. It was 15 ft deep in places and they are still cleaning them up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trik: I've seen this movie, only it was tomatoes Tribbles.


Fixed it for you
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Toss in a lit match. End of problem.
 
Report