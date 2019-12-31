 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSBW Monterey)   Gnarly dude catches epic wave. Difficulty: He forgot his surfboard   (ksbw.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, California, Pacific Ocean, Bonny Doon Beach, fierce Pacific Ocean storm, United States, San Francisco, Monterey Bay, Aleutian Islands  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 2:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn. Mama-O with the smackdown.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ouch
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got hit by a big wave like that once, but managed to hang on to the rock.

I learned: never, ever, ever, ever turn your back on the sea. Ever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All I need are some tasty waves, a first responders rescue and I'm fine.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag too busy celebrating New Years?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ooof....we're on the north shore of Oahu this week and they canceled The Eddie due to 40 foot waves.  I guess this part of the Pacific is mad at us.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, he wasn't some guy just walking along, he was there for the shot. Too bad he either had no clue, or he ignored them. Hope it was worth it!


CSB ALARM: Out at the NorCal coast one day, and the tide went dead flat. Literally no waves, and the temp dove 20 degrees. The wife and I were checking out tide pools, a mist came up... I'm not a skittish guy, but my hackles went to full alert and I dragged her out of there.
No dramatic ending, but that was the loudest my spidy senses have screamed for 15 years; it felt wrong!
CSB END

Seriously though, you don't fark around on the rocks here when there is wave action! Get in the surf or GTFO!
 
bud jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I learned: never, ever, ever, ever turn your back on the sea. Ever.


good idea, but if you watch the video, the sea hit that dude in the face
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is more of a case of the wave catching him.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I got hit by a big wave like that once, but managed to hang on to the rock.

I learned: never, ever, ever, ever turn your back on the sea. Ever.


Not walking out on rocks that are clearly taking hits is a good rule too
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report