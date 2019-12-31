 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Where do you see yourself in the new year? I dunno, I don't have 2020 vision. Happy New Year Farkers!
34
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kippis!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy New Year's, everybody!

/Personally, 2019 was kind of sucky
//Here's to a better year ahead
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Happy New Year's, everybody!

/Personally, 2019 was kind of sucky
//Here's to a better year ahead


This infinity
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think my liver can handle any more 2019.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: I don't think my liver can handle any more 2019.


I think the majority of Farkers will need liver transplants by the end of 2020.  We should probably stock up on kidneys, too.
 
FonJellin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to all, bah! Hum-bug!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed becomes legal here at midnight so I'm guessing I'm going to wake up in a fiery Hellscape with people murdering each other like in The Purge. So long, Farkers. It's been fun!

/And Happy New Year!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Djelibeybi: ox45tallboy: I don't think my liver can handle any more 2019.

I think the majority of Farkers will need liver transplants by the end of 2020.  We should probably stock up on kidneys, too.


Do you have to be healthy to be an organ donor?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Weed becomes legal here at midnight so I'm guessing I'm going to wake up in a fiery Hellscape with people murdering each other like in The Purge. So long, Farkers. It's been fun!

/And Happy New Year!


It was like that here when California legalized

/We got over it
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been enjoying Walnut River's Warbeard beer recently. I figure that I'll keep doing that....
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Weed becomes legal here at midnight so I'm guessing I'm going to wake up in a fiery Hellscape with people murdering each other like in The Purge. So long, Farkers. It's been fun!

/And Happy New Year!


Good luck in your soon-to-be Super Chill Hellscape....
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I've been enjoying Walnut River's Warbeard beer recently. I figure that I'll keep doing that....


username almost checks out
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: I don't think my liver can handle any more 2019.


My heart was actually going pretty fast this morning. It had nothing to do with my girlfriend waking me up to.....

/ she's the best. There were even pancakes for breakfast after.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: iheartscotch: I've been enjoying Walnut River's Warbeard beer recently. I figure that I'll keep doing that....

username almost checks out


Maybe it's just me, but it doesn't leave hangovers.

/ I suppose it could also be the whole "didn't drink 39 of them" thing
 
tasteme
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I dunno, I don't have 20/20 vision
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, who's making New Year's resolutions and who's brave enough to share them?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Djelibeybi: So, who's making New Year's resolutions and who's brave enough to share them?


1080p
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happy New Year! Oh crap! I'm missing "Get Crazy" on Youtube! This is my ALL TIME FAVORITE New Year's Eve movie. Lou Reed cameos.


Get Crazy (Movie)
Youtube zrIRmMNi800


/ "It's 1983!"
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Djelibeybi: So, who's making New Year's resolutions and who's brave enough to share them?


I intend to stay the hell in orbit.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can separate my actual life from the meaningless bullshiat in Washington, so as far as I'm concerned 2019 was awesome.  Lots of travel, finances in good shape, lots of good times.

Bring on 2020!  Onwards and upwards.  Seriously, for the first time in ages I'm personally optimistic.  So obviously I'm due for a meteorite to knock me in the head any minute now...
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: Djelibeybi: So, who's making New Year's resolutions and who's brave enough to share them?

I intend to stay the hell in orbit.


Tried that but the Liver System gave out.

/ Bourbon-fueled rocketry has its drawbacks.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well... grilled already. Been prepping, cooking, or eating since about 2pm CST. Almost 9pm now. Hubiestewart i am not, but i made the wife and kids happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I fully expect to be a little tipsy. Trying not to drunk text sarcasm to the eldest kid. Fully expect a text from her post midnight; because she probably drank enough to get the courage to try to placate us.  {same as christmas day placation}
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I was actually hit by a bus in 2019. I beat that damn bus, though. I was back at work before the bus was back in service!
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


A little late, but still relevant.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I can separate my actual life from the meaningless bullshiat in Washington, so as far as I'm concerned 2019 was awesome.  Lots of travel, finances in good shape, lots of good times.

Bring on 2020!  Onwards and upwards.  Seriously, for the first time in ages I'm personally optimistic.  So obviously I'm due for a meteorite to knock me in the head any minute now...


It happens.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Clicked link.

YouTube opens.

Autotuned boy group is wiggling around on stage.

Clicked [x] in upper corner.

And that's about all of that crap I can handle.
 
YouDon'tSay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2019 was great for me. I fell in love with a beautiful and great woman whom I share a lot in common with and she loves me back so that's good. I can only hope 2020 is as great for me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

YouDon'tSay: 2019 was great for me. I fell in love with a beautiful and great woman whom I share a lot in common with and she loves me back so that's good. I can only hope 2020 is as great for me.


Username checks out?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see myself all up inside my wife's vagina.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Djelibeybi: So, who's making New Year's resolutions and who's brave enough to share them?


Must stop drinking a case a day.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Djelibeybi: So, who's making New Year's resolutions and who's brave enough to share them?

Must stop drinking a case a day.


Mine is to bicycle more and give less of a shiat about work.
 
Report