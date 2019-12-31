 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Diet Dr. Pepper does not cause you to lose weight, even though it is recommended by a Doctor   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple sentences in there could be referred to as diet as the sweet part appears to be missing.

Of course, this is merely an association, and doesn't suggest that

Recent studies have found that these sweeteners, including asperatame
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Diet Cherry Dr Pepper is one of my guilty pleasures.  It's hard to find in eastern NC, so I usually bring a few cases home from road trips and save them for D&D night.
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I drink Doctor Pepper, and I'm proud.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calling doctor Doctor Detroit!
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Diet Cherry Dr Pepper is one of my guilty pleasures.  It's hard to find in eastern NC, so I usually bring a few cases home from road trips and save them for D&D night.


Just had some today at Burger King (one of those Coke machines that adds flavor shots)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I no longer drink diet dr. Pepper because of what they did to Dublin Dr pepper. Die doctor Pepper die.
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I get a shiat ton of flack for drinking Dirt Dr. Pepper and other diet drinks from people who look like they have a planetary gravitational field and can't pass an hour without a sugary beverage in hand.

No, they probably won't magically cause you to lose weight.  They're still better than drinking a can of sugar candy.  And if you don't drink either, your beverage choices are limited to water, unsweetened tea, and black coffee, since everything else falls under the category of a liquid snack.  I'll stick with what I've got, thanks.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: I get a shiat ton of flack for drinking Dirt Dr. Pepper and other diet drinks from people who look like they have a planetary gravitational field and can't pass an hour without a sugary beverage in hand.

No, they probably won't magically cause you to lose weight.  They're still better than drinking a can of sugar candy.  And if you don't drink either, your beverage choices are limited to water, unsweetened tea, and black coffee, since everything else falls under the category of a liquid snack.  I'll stick with what I've got, thanks.


Seriously, one of the easiest ways to lose weight is simply to avoid drinking your calories.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Geez, another idiot who thinks she should get rich by being stupid. Reminds me of the lady who tried to sue Froot Loops because it didn't have fruit
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Geez, another idiot who thinks she should get rich by being stupid. Reminds me of the lady who tried to sue Froot Loops because it didn't have fruit


Yeah, it's so unreasonable to expect there to be some fruit in my fruit cereal.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only thing Diet Dr. Pepper causes me to do is never drink Diet Dr. Pepper.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sounds vile but It's actually ok.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I only drink Dr. Pepper when I run out of Jolt!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image image 679x444]
Sounds vile but It's actually ok.


Too bad I'm boycotting Dr Pepper /Snapple and its other associated products they killed Dublin Dr Pepper the small company so I will have nothing to do with corporate dr. Pepper die Dr Pepper die. Die.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey Subby - Y'know how you can tell Dr Pepper is a man? Because he doesn't have a period.

/old joke
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'No reasonable consumer would assume that Diet Dr Pepper's use of the term 'diet´ promises weight loss or management,' Bybee wrote.

That judge is discriminating against the stupid!
 
