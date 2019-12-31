 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   My, my, this speed boat can fly. Blew it right into the jetty but the jetty was dry. Them good old boys must have been pretty high, singing this could have been the day that they'd die   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Hollywood, Florida, critical condition, Dania Beach, Florida  
155 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 11:46 PM (16 minutes ago)



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice headline but that fishing boat couldn't have been traveling very fast when it hit the jetty. The outboard engines didn't even make it to the rocks.

There's going to be an insurance loss fire sale on 4 really nice, large, Johnson outboards in a couple of months down in Dade County.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby hasn't got rhythm, Subby hasn't got music, Subby can't figure out musical meter who could ask for anything more?
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know I have wanted to eject a person from a boat before, so I kind of understand...
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

