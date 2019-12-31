 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   Jesus is risen   (tallahassee.com) divider line
11
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes & apparently he's a Joey Janela fan:

AEW DARK EPISODE 12 - 12/18/19 CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS
Youtube gNMhwbMhlbA
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
objectivismforintellectuals.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have they not read the book?  Or seen the movie?  Or heard the song?

[SPOILER ALERT]:  He's coming back.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shoots, he scores?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like boosted
 
gunsmack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTA:

"I saw the Three Kings bowing down," Nate told the Democrat Tuesday. "And Mary was praising to God and there was an angel, and the animals."
But no baby Jesus.

I'd lay $100 that says this f*cker did it to play the "persecuted christian" card.

/ but just can't give enough of a f*ck to follow up on the story
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wasn't me.  I leave cans of spam in place.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Florida Man finds Jesus!

/And carries him away
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Wasn't me.  I leave cans of spam in place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He just started walking.
 
