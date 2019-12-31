 Skip to content
(AP News)   China has an opioid crisis too, but their government doesn't give a shiat   (apnews.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Because they need people to die off.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I mean, ours doesn't give much of a sh*t.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
China is basically the Imperium of Man. They view humanity as a renewable resource.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I knew a doc from China, and yeah, he said if you came in to the hospital with an overdose, they'd put you in the corner out of the way, if you made it, great, if not, oh well.

/they don't have lawyers to worry about.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Making their government different......how exactly?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Making their government different......how exactly?


The government is making the profit rather than the Sacklers?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The chinese have been into opium since before it was cool.
 
browniepoints999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I mean, ours doesn't give much of a sh*t.


If you get addicted it's because you are weak. It stands to reason.

Or something.

Authoritarians don't care.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They don't have a foreign power to blame it on this time.  All of the potential blame would fall upon their own government and the corporations they allow to produce massive amounts of this stuff for criminal export.
 
schubie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Bodies Exibit does have a shelf life.
 
zjoik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the way drugs are generally dealt with, as it is described to me-

the user gets sent to rehab, and stays until they're cured.

and gives up the dealer's identity.

the dealer gets some form of death penalty.

what rehab consists of, how they determine cured, and how they convince the user to give up the dealer's identity, was never described.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Same as it ever was.
 
drayno76
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby missed a golden chance at "Not a repeat from 1839"
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: Gubbo: Makingtheir government different......how exactly?

The government is making the profit rather than the Sacklers?


Guess who co-owns Mundipharma?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

basemetal: I knew a doc from China, and yeah, he said if you came in to the hospital with an overdose, they'd put you in the corner out of the way, if you made it, great, if not, oh well.

/they don't have lawyers to worry about.


So is their healthcare any cheaper?
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: basemetal: I knew a doc from China, and yeah, he said if you came in to the hospital with an overdose, they'd put you in the corner out of the way, if you made it, great, if not, oh well.

/they don't have lawyers to worry about.

So is their healthcare any cheaper?


Everybody's health care is cheaper, a better question might be, how well does their health care system work?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: waxbeans: basemetal: I knew a doc from China, and yeah, he said if you came in to the hospital with an overdose, they'd put you in the corner out of the way, if you made it, great, if not, oh well.

/they don't have lawyers to worry about.

So is their healthcare any cheaper?

Everybody's health care is cheaper, a better question might be, how well does their health care system work?


You get the doctors who weren't good enough at cheating to get an education elsewhere.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
....is this a repeat from 1839?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Human give a sh*ts in China... lol woah there cutter
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zjoik: the way drugs are generally dealt with, as it is described to me-

the user gets sent to rehab, and stays until they're cured.

and gives up the dealer's identity.

the dealer gets some form of death penalty.

what rehab consists of, how they determine cured, and how they convince the user to give up the dealer's identity, was never described.


To put it succintly, you sit your ass in jail.


waxbeans: basemetal: I knew a doc from China, and yeah, he said if you came in to the hospital with an overdose, they'd put you in the corner out of the way, if you made it, great, if not, oh well.

/they don't have lawyers to worry about.

So is their healthcare any cheaper?


In most places it just depends on how much money and pull you have. If you're a poor POS or have run afoul of the wrong people, your best option is to just be able to be in jail or sit in a hallway or something and not be attacked, abused, molested, raped, murdered, robbed, etc. If you end up in a communal prison, all of those things may happen. Basically you're packed in with a bunch of people, everyone sleeps on the floor in a giant room and there's one toilet.

Prey Sar prison outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia...

Fark user imageView Full Size



If you have the cash or someone who can help you, things might be different. You might be put into a nice facility, a hotel or just be basically under home confinement for a while. Often families put their own under home confinement to keep them out of trouble. This isn't so different from the US; if you can't afford anything, you might stay in jail for a while awaiting trial. If you have money for bail and a lawyer, you could get released pretty quickly and have a much easier time overall.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dv-ous: China is basically the Imperium of Man. They view humanity as a renewable resource.


So... late stage capitalism.
 
Froman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: "As the backlash against opioid painkillers drove down U.S. consumption, pharmaceutical companies began chasing profits in places like China, Australia and Europe using the same controversial sales tactics they did in North America."

Pharmaceutical companies are so evil I think I would rather die than help them profit. Insurance companies are bad, but not even close to the supervillainy that drug companies get up to.
 
Report