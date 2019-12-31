 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Tally so far against Alex Jones & Infowars in the Sandy Hook lawsuit: $65,825 & $34,323.80 in sanctions & legal expenses ordered on the same day & $25,875 from an October ruling for a grand total of $126,023.80. And the trial hasn't even started yet   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Followup, Lawsuit, Alex Jones, Civil procedure, Infowars hoax website, Judge, Conspiracy theory, Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Pleading  
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Courts to Alex Jones:

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jones is going to end up living in a van, down by the river.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Jones is going to end up living in a van, down by the river.


He should only be so lucky.

Asshole is probably trying to move as much property to Florida as possible.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just want him to end up ranting and raving about CIA mind control in a bus station somewhere, like he should have been all along.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Jones is going to end up living in a van, down by the river.


HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like Free Speech comes with a hefty cost don't it, you fuggin' horror of a "human being."
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And he makes much more than that and nothing will change.
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope he kills himself in despair. But alas, the hurp squad and the derp mongers will probably set up a go-fund-me to save his fat, goldbricking ass.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So shines a good deed in a dark world.
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When a cartoon character that claims all government is corrupt runs into a government authority that does not appreciate being accused (without grounds) of corruption.
Give me more popcorn.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't understand why there have been no criminal charges. Jones profited off the lies. Send him and the rest to prison for conspiracy at the least.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His vitriol extends way past Sandy Hook. Fine him any time there is a mass shooting.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ohhhh I have money numbers if we're talking money numbers.

My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw infowars.com drop $10,000 on bumper stickers saying 'Epstein didn't kill himself'. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah. When money is plentiful and no object, your only goal is delay, and you hold the legal system in contempt because it isn't part of your fantasy world, this is what you do. There's always more delay later after filing bankruptcy while you continue to sell your fake dietary supplements.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jones is going to end up living in a van, down by the river.


TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whoops...did not mean to post that
 
almejita
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't they just fire him?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cefm: When a cartoon character that claims all government is corrupt runs into a government authority that does not appreciate being accused (without grounds) of corruption.


All praise to P. Barnes, blessed be His name.

Taser "Stop Please I'm not doing anything wrong" too late! Man TASER'd in Courthouse scuffle...
Youtube A7U5eJN3hLI
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I just want him to end up ranting and raving about CIA mind control in a bus station somewhere, like he should have been all along.


In Kern County, California.

In Bakersfield.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
bobobolinskii
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jones is going to end up living in a van, down by the river.


Not even class for even that.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I don't understand why there have been no criminal charges. Jones profited off the lies. Send him and the rest to prison for conspiracy at the least.


You know who else profited off of lies?
My ex-wife.

/Hey-oh!
//Pow!
///Zing!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a pity he can't be harvested for his organ meat.
 
dsmith42
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jake_lex: I just want him to end up ranting and raving about CIA mind control in a bus station somewhere, like he should have been all along.


He used to. He had a show on Austin Public Access where he used to do that. He really should have faded away after his Y2K hysteria ended in nothing, but he is the last gift from Al Qaeda. 9/11 revived his "career."
 
