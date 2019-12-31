 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(In Touch Weekly)   With his divorce final, Matt Lauer is now squeezing the Shamin   (intouchweekly.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, Public relations, Divorce, journalist Matt Lauer, longtime friend Shamin Abas, The Palm Beach Post, PR company, brunette beauty, Sexual intercourse  
•       •       •

879 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2020 at 12:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Subby there's nothing spiffy about Matt!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Since this sexual predator is unemployable, can we just let him go?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Banishing Lauer to Wales seems reasonable. His GF is Welsh.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations on the first greenlight of the decade, Subby. Here, have a picture of some bearded guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is Matt Lauer?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Who is Matt Lauer?


That guy from TV. Usually wears pants.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: rebelyell2006: Who is Matt Lauer?

That guy from TV. Usually wears pants.


But definitely not always, especially when he's around women who don't want to touch his manhood.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: King Something: rebelyell2006: Who is Matt Lauer?

That guy from TV. Usually wears pants.

But definitely not always, especially when he's around women who don't want to touch his manhood.


So, some sort of prevert.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: rebelyell2006: Who is Matt Lauer?

That guy from TV. Usually wears pants.


Well i am 0 for 2 on that so it's not me...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that we hate the homeless and wish homelessness on  people at the same time
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It's weird that we hate the homeless and wish homelessness on  people at the same time


What's the matter? Couldn't work gun ownership into this thread?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be squeezing a pillow as karma goes in dry.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gojirast: waxbeans: It's weird that we hate the homeless and wish homelessness on  people at the same time

What's the matter? Couldn't work gun ownership into this thread?


LOL. My point is.  for all intents and purposes illegal to be poor.
Fine. What ever.
But if it's illegal to be poor it really shouldn't be legal to try to get people fired.   At end of the day that's boxing people into a corner.  Cornered animals are dangerous. And sure we're going to send that person to prison. If they lash out. But we really don't do anything for the victims. We shrug and say, 'well that's the responsibility of the jerk that harmed you. " Which is true in theory. But, that harm didn't happen in a vacuum.  We don't "NEED" to get everyone we don't like fired. It actually doesn't make society better. We need to rehabilitate people and change their behavior. Fired / homeless people are much harder to rehabilitate / change.  He needs to be on house arrest. Not fired. He should be forced to make PSAs explaining what he did and how it was harmful and wrong. At a minimum. Fired and made the butt of jokes not so much. Well, jokes sure.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Banishing Lauer to Wales seems reasonable. His GF is Welsh.


Matt Llauer?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The article refers to Lauer as "disgraced journalist". More like "disgraced home shopping network host".
 
gunsmack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep scrolling to learn more about Lauer's new lady.

No thanks, I have a life.

/ didn't give a f*ck about him when he was "famous?"
// don't care who he's banging now
 
gojirast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gojirast: waxbeans: It's weird that we hate the homeless and wish homelessness on  people at the same time

What's the matter? Couldn't work gun ownership into this thread?

LOL. My point is.  for all intents and purposes illegal to be poor.
Fine. What ever.
But if it's illegal to be poor it really shouldn't be legal to try to get people fired.   At end of the day that's boxing people into a corner.  Cornered animals are dangerous. And sure we're going to send that person to prison. If they lash out. But we really don't do anything for the victims. We shrug and say, 'well that's the responsibility of the jerk that harmed you. " Which is true in theory. But, that harm didn't happen in a vacuum.  We don't "NEED" to get everyone we don't like fired. It actually doesn't make society better. We need to rehabilitate people and change their behavior. Fired / homeless people are much harder to rehabilitate / change.  He needs to be on house arrest. Not fired. He should be forced to make PSAs explaining what he did and how it was harmful and wrong. At a minimum. Fired and made the butt of jokes not so much. Well, jokes sure.


Lauer's  got a flat farkton of money. He'll be fine. You sure seem to feel for this sexual predator though... weird cause to bring into this thread.
 
gojirast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ukexpat: eurotrader: Banishing Lauer to Wales seems reasonable. His GF is Welsh.

Matt Llauer?


Way too many vowels.
 
gojirast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gojirast: ukexpat: eurotrader: Banishing Lauer to Wales seems reasonable. His GF is Welsh.

Matt Llauer?

Way too many vowels.


Following up, probably more like Llwyr
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gojirast: waxbeans: gojirast: waxbeans: It's weird that we hate the homeless and wish homelessness on  people at the same time

What's the matter? Couldn't work gun ownership into this thread?

LOL. My point is.  for all intents and purposes illegal to be poor.
Fine. What ever.
But if it's illegal to be poor it really shouldn't be legal to try to get people fired.   At end of the day that's boxing people into a corner.  Cornered animals are dangerous. And sure we're going to send that person to prison. If they lash out. But we really don't do anything for the victims. We shrug and say, 'well that's the responsibility of the jerk that harmed you. " Which is true in theory. But, that harm didn't happen in a vacuum.  We don't "NEED" to get everyone we don't like fired. It actually doesn't make society better. We need to rehabilitate people and change their behavior. Fired / homeless people are much harder to rehabilitate / change.  He needs to be on house arrest. Not fired. He should be forced to make PSAs explaining what he did and how it was harmful and wrong. At a minimum. Fired and made the butt of jokes not so much. Well, jokes sure.

Lauer's  got a flat farkton of money. He'll be fine. You sure seem to feel for this sexual predator though... weird cause to bring into this thread.


Actually don't like the guy he seems like an ass.
But, equal treatment under the law, you know. If my ideas was law. Obviously.
I'm old. Grew up seeing one politician after another run on Law & Order.
But, punishment is actually self masturbatory.
Our bottom line would be better if we didn't have a hard-on for punishment and incarceration.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report