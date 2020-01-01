 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   First you can't eat lettuce due to E-coli and now you can't let your 4-year-old lick the animals at the State Fair? What's this world coming to?   (twincities.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So do people get sick from salad tossing but it just doesn't get reported??????
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
meanwhile, in an animal therapist office...

"Show me on the doll where the little boy touched you"...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA:

"The lawsuit alleges the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which operates the State Fair, was "negligent," including the Miracle of Birth Center having "an inadequate number of warning signs and hand-washing stations," Miller said.

(Emphasis mine)

Really?  Really?  I have my 2 year old wash her hands everytime she eats, before and after let alone getting dirty.  You couldn't think maybe touching a live animal birth warranted a handwashing?

And then it's not even that, it's that there weren't enough signs?  Obviously you saw them, you think adding more was going to really make you wash your sons hands or even use hand sanitizer?  I think not.

It's sad that your child is permanent damaged, but this is not their fault.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: meanwhile, in an animal therapist office...

"Show me on the doll where the little boy touched you"...


Welcome to the new reality.  You stick a fork in a light socket and sue the power company
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
funnypics.photosandpictures.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: ThatsUnfortunate: meanwhile, in an animal therapist office...

"Show me on the doll where the little boy touched you"...

Welcome to the new reality.  You stick a fork in a light socket and sue the power company


Love all the law and order types that don't support civil litigation.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [funnypics.photosandpictures.net image 601x519]


Well I see my work here is already done.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Random Anonymous Blackmail: ThatsUnfortunate: meanwhile, in an animal therapist office...

"Show me on the doll where the little boy touched you"...

Welcome to the new reality.  You stick a fork in a light socket and sue the power company

Love all the law and order types that don't support civil litigation.


Our legal system saddens me, even more so that common sense is no longer a thing.
 
Report