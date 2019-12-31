 Skip to content
(WTKR)   Be sure to tell your hair stylist about free online courses for spotting melanoma   (wtkr.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here she is.

tasteme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure dermatologists are thrilled with this concept
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: I'm sure dermatologists are thrilled with this concept


They probably are. Not everyone sees a doctor on a regular basis, and even doctors don't usually take a close look at the scalp of anyone who isn't bald.
 
0z79
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've had three melanomas removed from my body since I was 14, very much approve of this. 98% survival rate only works with early detection, which is SUPER important with melanoma.

It is a biatch of a way to go.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cancer wife here. Hubby diagnosed with metastatic melanoma 11 years ago...defied the 2% survival chance with groundbreaking immunotherapy and biochemotherapy. That combo itself almost killed him but he made it! Skin cancer is no joke. Whatever and whoever catches it...good!  Fark cancer!
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

0z79: I've had three melanomas removed from my body since I was 14, very much approve of this. 98% survival rate only works with early detection, which is SUPER important with melanoma.

It is a biatch of a way to go.


Hey, Melahomie! Glad to see you here! Yes! Yes! Yes! To everything you said!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I trust the woman who has cut my hair for the last 16 years, implicitly.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1st pt I ever took care of started with Melanoma, ended up with Lung C and brain mets. Not the way anyone  wants to go.
 
