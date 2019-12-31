 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Usually people are happy to go to Taco Bell after a party. Not in Michigan   (freep.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Dakota James Joblinski, Hillsdale County, Michigan, Causality, Felony, malicious destruction of property, severe damage, 22-year-old Jonesville man  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would have left it for the morning crew and, or quit, but I'm not a millennial.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy's pic reminds me of that line from Chappelle Show at the Pop Copy:

"YOU'RE the manager??"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 42.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt like doing that the last time I ate at Taco Bell.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he's going to need a new joblinski now
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where am I going for dinner tonight?!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: [Fark user image 416x506]

This guy's pic reminds me of that line from Chappelle Show at the Pop Copy:

"YOU'RE the manager??"


jtown: That's a rough 42.


Meth is a hell of a drug...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Now where am I going for dinner tonight?!


Waffle House. Only good things happen at Waffle House.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Taco Bell Party sound like Trump's Secret Service Codeword for Dinner?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: SirEattonHogg: Now where am I going for dinner tonight?!

Waffle House. Only good things happen at Waffle House.


You sure is classy folks.  Waffle House?  I aint getting dressed up.
 
dolphusraymond [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm not saying he's right, I'm just saying I understand. Worked as an Assistant manager for two years. Absolute hell.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
alexonfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
$1000 is severe damage to a taco bell. Did he burn it down?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: SirEattonHogg: Now where am I going for dinner tonight?!

Waffle House. Only good things happen at Waffle House.


Yes. It's called food. Anything else is just background noise to be ignored.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: [Fark user image image 416x506]

This guy's pic reminds me of that line from Chappelle Show at the Pop Copy:

"YOU'RE the manager??"


It's not cool to give the crew supervisor a swirly
 
casual disregard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: casual disregard: SirEattonHogg: Now where am I going for dinner tonight?!

Waffle House. Only good things happen at Waffle House.

Yes. It's called food. Anything else is just background noise to be ignored.


Why are grilled onions in quotes? Are they not grilled? Are they not onions? It is a mystery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was the manger until his assistant chopped him up and put his leg into the meat grinder.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i was thinking he destroyed thousands of dollars worth of taco bell tacos. priced wholesale that would take some time and effort.
 
