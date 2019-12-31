 Skip to content
(Economic Education Foundation)   US recycling is largely shipped to China, and 30-50% of that is promptly dumped in landfills or the oceans. So much for Earth Day. The Scandinavian countries manage to get recycling to pay for itself. Why can't we?   (fee.org) divider line
LogicalPremise [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought China stopped buying our trash ...
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because recycling isn't good politics in the US.  You have an one party's political platform dedicated to being as destructive and toxic to the environment as possible, and the other that has taking care of the environment on their platform with an asterisk that reads "Pending donor approval".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?


So what you're saying is that with more people you'd get better economies of scale?

Or that small states around the size of those nation's should be able to do this themselves?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A lot of it isn't worth recycling, but can be incinerated to generate electricity. That's what happened to those containers of trash which were returned to Canada from the Philippines.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because we're ExceptionalTM.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it because socialism?
 
Bondith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter what you, personally, do to benefit the environment.  Some rich asshole on the other side of the planet is going to negate all your efforts without moving his fat ass out of his chair.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, because ...

SOCIALISM!!!



/ You were obviously not paying attention in Civics Class, or, if you never took Civics, in Theocratic Pseudo-Scientism Class. For this I can blame no one. It's just natural self-defence to shut down your brain and idle in such situations.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A lot of it isn't worth recycling, but can be incinerated to generate electricity. That's what happened to those containers of trash which were returned to Canada from the Philippines.


Fairly sure those were turned into Tim Hortons doughnuts.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?

So what you're saying is that with more people you'd get better economies of scale?

Or that small states around the size of those nation's should be able to do this themselves?


I think they're saying that large groups of people generate lots of poop and trash.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tokenwander: Is it because socialism?


Sorry. Didn't see you up there!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?


An inability to up scale does not really feel like a genuine excuse
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HawgWild: I thought China stopped buying our trash ...


I don't see why they make our trashI don't see why they make our trash
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: tokenwander: Is it because socialism?

Sorry. Didn't see you up there!


<waves>
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Because recycling isn't good politics in the US.  You have an one party's political platform dedicated to being as destructive and toxic to the environment as possible, and the other that has taking care of the environment on their platform with an asterisk that reads "Pending donor approval".


Or there's no market for recycling thanks capitalism
 
synithium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why can't we?  Because that would be inconvenient and slightly more costly to poor people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?

So what you're saying is that with more people you'd get better economies of scale?

Or that small states around the size of those nation's should be able to do this themselves?


I read it as we're too big to pull off what smaller Nations do.
And this seems to be the excuse for a lot of things
this seems to be the excuse for a lot of things
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
unregulated capitalism.  It's not enough that something pays for itself, 12 layers of management have to be making a profit.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stigginit to the Libs
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it because social- ... oh I see that's been covered already.

Carry on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Well, because ...

SOCIALISM!!!

/ You were obviously not paying attention in Civics Class, or, if you never took Civics, in Theocratic Pseudo-Scientism Class. For this I can blame no one. It's just natural self-defence to shut down your brain and idle in such situations.


Or religious don't have a zeal乁( •_• )ㄏto live? They specifically tech each other that the after life trumps this plain of existence.
 
dwrash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because they throw out almost nothing.  They dine with real plates and utensils and cloth napkins which can be washed.  They almost have no fast food either.  They still have bottle returns and use very little disposable packaging.

The politicians and unions dont want us having that kind of lifestyle.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

synithium: Why can't we?  Because that would be inconvenient and slightly more costly to poor people.


Almost right. It's not costly to poor people, it's costly to rich people and that's completely unacceptable. Shouldering the true cost of doing business is for socialist and getting the public at large to pay to clean up your mess is the noble capitalist way!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
dam comm ies
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He'll, we do all of our own recycling as well, and we're a 3rd world shiathole practically no one even knows about.

Why is it that the US can do practically nothing right except bomb people?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tokenwander: Gubbo: LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?

So what you're saying is that with more people you'd get better economies of scale?

Or that small states around the size of those nation's should be able to do this themselves?

I think they're saying that large groups of people generate lots of poop and trash.


Why aren't we burning poop? .
And why aren't we building homes out of garbage? Specifically all that cardboard!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We should be recycling everything we can.  It's a huge resource.   Someday they will be mining the landfills.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

synithium: Why can't we?  Because that would be inconvenient and slightly more costly to poor people.


So why don't we pay poor people 2B recyclers I used to love hunting down bottles for change
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: unregulated capitalism.  It's not enough that something pays for itself, 12 layers of management have to be making a profit.


Will there be fair management is the middle class
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.


To be fair, the average American is too fat to walk the extra 2 feet to separate recyclables from regular trash.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dwrash:
The politicians and unions businesses dont want us having that kind of lifestyle.

FTFY
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is good news for me. My wife won't separate the recyclables. She carelessly puts paper in the plastics/glass bin and plastics and glass in the paper bin. I've spoken to her several times about this, but she's stubborn and in a marriage, one must choose one's battles, so I end up sorting it into the proper cans to go on the curb on trash day.

This is not usually a problem, but, the pickup is early in the morning, so I'm often doing this in the cold and darkness right after getting out of bed. Sometimes, when I'm short of time (or hungover), I just dump it all in the regular trash. Now that I know that if I do sort it, it likely gets mixed back together and shipped off to China and eventually gets dumped in the ocean anyway, I feel better about this. At least it's going to support a local landfill, instead of lining some Chinese oligarch's pocket with cash.

/Man: not a rational creature, but a rationalizing creature
//the Reduce and Reuse parts of the 3 R's were always more important, anyway
///these slashies were sustainably sourced
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.


Look, I can walk 2 feet to the recycle bins or I can walk 2 feet to the fridge and get another beer. Pretty freaking easy choice
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: We should be recycling everything we can.  It's a huge resource.   Someday they will be mining the landfills.


That's the main problem with capitalism it's supposed to drive people to do things but since people are waiting for things to be profitable things get put off some of far into the future that by the time it's profitable a lot of misery has occurred
 
way south
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Because we haven't learned there's a difference between virtue signaling and actually living up to our principles.
Don't give people any credit for being environmentalists until they've actually reduced their consumption and cleaned up their own mess. Don't give money to people to ride a learjet in to lecture you on environmentalism. Find groups actually doing the work and support them.

According to this headline We aren't recycling. We are just shipping trash elsewhere. We aren't recycling until we actually recycle that trash. No points should be awarded for the half step.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

King Something: Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.

To be fair, the average American is too fat to walk the extra 2 feet to separate recyclables from regular trash.


I wonder if my apartment complex would freak out if I start using all the cardboard packaging to refloor my floor
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The US government is incapable of regulating capitalism largely because capitalists have captured the levers of government.

Vote.   Vote.  Vote.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.


Plus, um, their culture is homogeneous*, which is apparently why socialized recycling works.

*it's not, but, you know, whatever.
 
Sentient
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.


It's worse than that. I had one network guy who actively refused to recycle b/c global warming was a democrat scam. No paper went into his desk recycle bin, and if I put something in his bin for him, he'd wait until I left and then transfer it to the trash instead.

I'm guessing that in other countries, they don't have 40% who are willing to do extra work to actively sabotage recycling because stigginit.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: We should be recycling everything we can.  It's a huge resource.   Someday they will be mining the landfills.


They should be but apparently they can't or are unwilling to figure out how they can.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Why can't we?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gubbo: LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?

So what you're saying is that with more people you'd get better economies of scale?

Or that small states around the size of those nation's should be able to do this themselves?

I read it as we're too big to pull off what smaller Nations do.
And this seems to be the excuse for a lot of things
this seems to be the excuse for a lot of things


Do you smell toast? you smell toast?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.

Plus, um, their culture is homogeneous*, which is apparently why socialized recycling works.

*it's not, but, you know, whatever.


I love how people bring up homogeneous.
We have one federal government. It's laws all apply to all of us. Write better laws and enforce them. And rest will fall into place.
 
Pincy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because there is very little profit in recycling. Until we change the way we think about how our economy is structured, recycling (and saving the Earth in general) will always be an after thought to making a small minority of people even richer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: Gubbo: LogicalPremise: Because all of those nations combined don't even have the population of the east coast of America?

So what you're saying is that with more people you'd get better economies of scale?

Or that small states around the size of those nation's should be able to do this themselves?

I read it as we're too big to pull off what smaller Nations do.
And this seems to be the excuse for a lot of things
this seems to be the excuse for a lot of things

Do you smell toast? you smell toast?


Lexi right now I smell yeast
 
zgrizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep, Scandinavia sure found a way to deal with it.

Subby needs to read articles before posting.

"EU countries are shipping the bales of "recycled" waste that used to go to China to Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian nations-who were willing to buy it, even if China was not? Recent reports are that some countries are being paid to take it, and, since it can't really be recycled, dumping it in the ocean. "
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Something: Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.

To be fair, the average American is too fat to walk the extra 2 feet to separate recyclables from regular trash.


In Texas, or at least Denton, they pick up the recycling and then take it to the plant and pay developmentally disabled adults from the state school 2 bucks an hour to sort it.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Excelsior: The difference is that Scandinavians typically don't think that climate change is a hoax, and care about what happens to our planet, while the average American can't be bothered to walk an extra 2 feet to separate their recyclables from the rest of their garbage.

Plus, um, their culture is homogeneous*, which is apparently why socialized recycling works.

*it's not, but, you know, whatever.


My BIL used this same argument to why we wouldn't get nationalized health care, but then I reminded him that Canada is more diverse than us and has nationalized health care.
 
