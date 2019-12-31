 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman busted after trying to use dog urine to pass drug test. What a pisser   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Crime, Julie Miller, Caffeine, Bell County, Kentucky, Urine trouble, Opioid, Controlled Substances Act, Pineville, Kentucky  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That should win a prize for the worst age 40 in America. I would have guessed a haggard 75.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ok so, she's a dog".

Fark user imageView Full Size


/in more ways than one
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bad news is your failed your drug test, but congratulations you're going to have a litter of babies."
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dumb b*tch
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should let her go.

Why do those probation pigs care if she uses drugs from time to time?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to get a urine sample from my dog to bring to the vet. It's not easy to do.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The good news is that you didn't show positive for any of the prohibited substances.  The bad news is that we think you have distemper."
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In rural Ohio they would call that well preserved.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah don't bring the dog with you, dummy.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woof
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When confronted by authorities she replied "Ruh Roh"
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: They should let her go.

Why do those probation pigs care if she uses drugs from time to time?


Because having fun makes baby Jesus cry.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using someone else's urine to cheat a test is a good idea, but you need to make sure they can piss clean first.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog days are over.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What a beyotch.
 
gojirast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"See? I knew she was a biatch when she came into the lab"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you are 40 and got on your hands and knees to collect a urine sample from your dog in an attempt to trick your probation officer into thinking you're not using drugs, it is probably time to reexamine your life and consider some possible changes.
 
gojirast
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That should win a prize for the worst age 40 in America. I would have guessed a haggard 75.


Living in Kentucky will do that.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So you're saying it was some kind of bust?
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: When confronted by authorities she replied "Ruh Roh"


Apparently she already spends way too much time "checking out the kitchen" with Shaggy and Scooby.

/Also, ouch. How far down in the hole do you have to fall when you can't find a single friend to provide clean pee for you?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That should win a prize for the worst age 40 in America. I would have guessed a haggard 75.


images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size

I can see the resemblance.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: They should let her go.

Why do those probation pigs care if she uses drugs from time to time?


"Time to have drugs, time to have more drugs!" I'm guessing is what you mean.

/oh, and if you don't get why they test parolees, you are oblivious
//and live in a safe neighborhood
///still recalls walking out at night wondering what all the fuss was about, only to find the "Police Line. Do Not Cross" and the sheet-covered body.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Something something something and the punchline is "...and if you don't stop jerking off you're never going to get rid of your tennis elbow."
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Neil Diamond - Kentucky Woman (W/Lyrics)
Youtube FtqXc1vY93U
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you show up for your drug test looking like that, it's an automatic positive.
 
