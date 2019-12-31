 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Big Brother is watching you, Baltimore   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Creepy, Crime, Civil liberties, Privacy, city of Baltimore, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Surveillance, Violent crime, Violence  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 7:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cyberpunk dystopia sucks.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe if they would behave, extreme measures wouldn't be needed.  It's for your own good, citizen.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Footage from the pilot program will not be used in cases of police misconduct."

The hell you say.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cities already use helicopters, so this just seemed cost effective to me. That is, until I read this:
"Footage from the pilot program will not be used in cases of police misconduct."

Also, I thought it was somewhat redundant to call this a pilot program.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you actually take time to read articles you get to pick up on things like this; "Footage from the pilot program will not be used in cases of police misconduct."
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The resolution of the footage won't be sharp enough for officers to identify faces

....looks like we're gonna need a bigger uh_huh_yeah_sure_okay.gif image.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just like that Denzel Washington movie, except without the minor time travelling.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Will the footage be used in cases of police misconduct?
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Big Brother is already watching everybody, and his name is Bezos.
 
browniepoints999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Big Bill Hell's Cars (Original)
Youtube -rsEs4HWXeY
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We don't need to help poor people. We need to police them better.
What it's cheaper to help?
Meh, we don't like poor people. F them. And, they didn't to them self. Bootstrap. 
Mmmmmm military toys.

And people give me a hard time for not being a boot lick. 
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...complain the people whose cellphones are tracking their every movement.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha, my bedroom has a skylight and I just got laid off, so they're gonna have to sift through a LOT of fap footage!
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alebak: This cyberpunk dystopia sucks.


That dies not seem really cyberpunk like.  Low tech prop plane with cameras?  Cyberpunk would be 100s of hex-a-copters with AI powered hive minds giving real time feeds a really weakly encrypted channels so kids can hax in and use the hex-a-copters to complete their own neuro-god that will end all humanity.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Alebak: This cyberpunk dystopia sucks.

That dies not seem really cyberpunk like.  Low tech prop plane with cameras?  Cyberpunk would be 100s of hex-a-copters with AI powered hive minds giving real time feeds a really weakly encrypted channels so kids can hax in and use the hex-a-copters to complete their own neuro-god that will end all humanity.


Bruh. Don't talk about the neuro-god! Did you learn anything from Roko's Basilisk?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What year do we enter Nice Of Time, timeline ?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Alebak: This cyberpunk dystopia sucks.

That dies not seem really cyberpunk like.  Low tech prop plane with cameras?  Cyberpunk would be 100s of hex-a-copters with AI powered hive minds giving real time feeds a really weakly encrypted channels so kids can hax in and use the hex-a-copters to complete their own neuro-god that will end all humanity.


What is cyberpunk are the cameras.  It's like 10,000 cellphone cameras stitched together.  They can now record basically all areas of the city and play it back at their leisure if they think it ever becomes relevant.  They no longer have to say "Damn, I wish it was recording three blocks over!"  It's recording everything.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Footage from the pilot program will not be used in cases of police misconduct.

I'm shocked.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report