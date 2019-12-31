 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   It's the End of the Year Fark and Schnitt podcast - Part 2 of the History of Fark. Learn the real reason Digg failed (it's not what you think). Also how much sideboob is too much sideboob, and how a heavy-handed Google AI nearly killed Fark   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
    Vintage, second part of the history of Fark, Fark, Slashdot, famous Fark users, joke, Google  
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is never too much sideboob.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: There is never too much sideboob.


I'm right there with you but Google thinks otherwise - the problem is they have no guidance to give
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hello Nurse on the side.......
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Tom Cruise story is always amusing

I choose to believe it's real
 
Fireproof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the last year or so I've gotten into the habit of doing a Google Image Search for dirty phrases with Safe Search turned on (at home, of course) just to see what comes up. GIS seems to allow any amount of sideboob, as long as there are no nipples showing, and even then they can be just barely blurred out. But more interesting/entertaining results have included:

-Stock photos of couples having sex with all of their underwear on.
-Lots of things that only remind you of dirty things, like orange halves that look a certain way or bananas with the tip dipped in chocolate
-Saw some boobs like once ever, but can't remember what phrase it was that found them
-"Female nipples" gives you results that are like 25% hardware
-Some absurdly revealing swimwear where they've most definitely Photoshopped out the labia. Weird thing is, the same results happen if you turn off Safe Search. Weird double-standard that they would sell something so revealing but are afraid that people would be offended by showing what they actually look like when worn.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems like a nice place for a vookmark
 
