(Northwest Indiana Times)   Stopped train got you stuck in traffic? That's a reportin' to the Feds   (nwitimes.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It wants drivers whose cars are parked while waiting for a train to move to use their mobile phones to report the date, time, location and duration of the blocked crossing to the Federal Railroad Administration at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.

If that advice were given where I live it would be a trap. You can't send a message using your phone unless you are parked out of a traffic lane. Being stopped in a line of cars waiting hours for a train to move is not good enough. Being stopped is worse because police can see you more easily.

It should be legal if you get out of your car and send the message while standing in the street.
 
GORDON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People would use the "report a train" app if they got a cut of the fine, in recompense for their lost time.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trains blocking the roads for extended periods are a problem here in Fort Collins.  Been seeing more "double" trains where they have basically daisy chained 2 trains together lately, too.  I personally doubt anything will happen because of this new request for reporting, but we shall see.
 
thepresence
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It wants drivers whose cars are parked while waiting for a train to move to use their mobile phones to report the date, time, location and duration of the blocked crossing to the Federal Railroad Administration at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.

If that advice were given where I live it would be a trap. You can't send a message using your phone unless you are parked out of a traffic lane. Being stopped in a line of cars waiting hours for a train to move is not good enough. Being stopped is worse because police can see you more easily.

It should be legal if you get out of your car and send the message while standing in the street.


Turn your engine off and blinkers on and tell any cop who wants to know that you overheated.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How can you tell ? Traffic is always stopped up there .
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What? The government doing something to start to solve a problem? What madness is this?
We have been assured by the Libertarians and others that this is impossible. How soon will the world collapse into a black hole? :)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Been seeing more "double" trains where they have basically daisy chained 2 trains together lately, too.


Remote control locomotives allows for railroads to build longer trains by having some of the motive power in the middle. Makes it easier on the couplings when you have 6,000-8,000 horsepower at the front and in the middle rather than 12,000-16,000 horsepower all pulling from the front.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Trains blocking the roads for extended periods are a problem here in Fort Collins.  Been seeing more "double" trains where they have basically daisy chained 2 trains together lately, too.  I personally doubt anything will happen because of this new request for reporting, but we shall see.


This.  Sounds like a good idea, and there are several problematic crossings in my neighborhood, but as per the article the Feds can't actually do anything about the problem.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They've had those signs for decades.  I remember one crossing in my town that was notorious for being blocked (on a busy arterial street) and was surprised when they put up the sign for you to report long blockages.  Problem was, it was the late 1970s, and nobody had any means to report it while it was going on, and there weren't any pay phones anywhere near the crossing.  IIRC the stopped train was supposed to be limited to 20 minutes.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: What? The government doing something to start to solve a problem? What madness is this?
We have been assured by the Libertarians and others that this is impossible. How soon will the world collapse into a black hole? :)


well, lets not get expectations too high.

they're documenting the problem.  in a database.  that will be administrated by maybe 7 or 8...thousand highly paid government employees.

they're counting on "local solutions" to resolve it.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These companies should be held responsible. It's one thing if I'm just running to the store and get inconvenienced for a time by a train that parks there. It is quite another to be blocking police and other emergency vehicles. They have no recourse and have to sit there like the rest of us or turn around. And yes it has gotten worse since that ruling.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know a little something about that area, going to HS in NWI.

It's lousy with train crossings and freight lines, being a pinch point for lines coming/going into Chicago, and the people there have been dealing with traffic issues from it for decades.
 
