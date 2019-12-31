 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   PG pupper dogjacked by hoopty perps   (wjla.com) divider line
10
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hoopy froods?

/Did they bring a towel?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA : The victim grabbed the weapon and the two began to struggle over the gun. The when the second suspect, a man, approached, and the victim let go of the gun. The female suspect then pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn't fire.


Jesus farking Christ. She tried to murder someone for a dog. This is a person who values life so little that they were willing to take one for a puppy. I just can't even fully grasp that mentality, like, I don't get it.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The female suspect then pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn't fire.

...


The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Haha, classic PG county antics. It really needs to be nuked from orbit.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently pupper means boobs in Norwegian.

A Norwegian girl told me that so I believed her.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Jesus farking Christ. She tried to murder someone for a dog.


To be fair, people suck compared to dogs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone who sees Lobo, the suspects, or the suspect vehicle is advised to not approach and instead call 911 immediately.

Considering the dog has been returned, that would be a bit awkward.
 
cptrios
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Tchernobog: Jesus farking Christ. She tried to murder someone for a dog.

To be fair, people suck compared to dogs.


True. A dog would never use the word "pupper."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: FTA : The victim grabbed the weapon and the two began to struggle over the gun. The when the second suspect, a man, approached, and the victim let go of the gun. The female suspect then pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn't fire.


Jesus farking Christ. She tried to murder someone for a dog. This is a person who values life so little that they were willing to take one for a puppy. I just can't even fully grasp that mentality, like, I don't get it.


One of the best movies of this generation is about a guy murdering people over a dog.
Report