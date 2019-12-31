 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Watch this street eat a Suburban. Om nom nom nom   (wjactv.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, sinkhole opens, State College, Pennsylvania, City, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, SUV, Pennsylvania town  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 5:01 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jeez, if you leave your wipers on you're gonna kill the battery. Then what are you gonna do?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Jeez, if you leave your wipers on you're gonna kill the battery. Then what are you gonna do?


Uh, whups, cue Morbo with "wipers don't work that way." I hope nobody notices the mistake I made on this webzone.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love how the privacy banner completely covers the windowed view of anything happening. Nice job CNN privacy banner.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep. Shiat site.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

saywhonow: I love how the privacy banner completely covers the windowed view of anything happening. Nice job CNN privacy banner.


And then the ad that comes up from the bottom offering to take you to SUV related site's.  Completely blocked the video.  Who designed that crap?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Yep. Shiat site.


I might add that it's mostly commercializing rather than allowing you to see the whole screen. The Ancestry.com commercial pissed me off. Then they had the shaded screen where the vehicle was and suddenly this shiat at the bottom of the screen with four choices of SUV farking adverts.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
EASTON, PA

Damn, hoping for Intercourse.

/as I do every new years eve
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am sure there was s a whole category of photos about cars in holes.

/Usually water main breaks.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What do you think the clench factor was when the nose of that SUV started rising and wasn't stopping?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

saywhonow: I love how the privacy banner completely covers the windowed view of anything happening. Nice job CNN privacy banner.


take your curser off the video panel...
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "When these houses were built, they said they were built on sinkholes," said Flores. "So, that's not very, that's why the insurance for these houses in this area is a little higher than anywhere else. So, we are kinda aware of the sinkholes, but we never expected something like this."

Really?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report