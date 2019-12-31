 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KGW Portland)   C U next time   (kgw.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, Customer service, English-language films, Customer, Lara Zarowsky, Home Depot delivery, Service, Sales, Bruce Dern  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 1:16 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody thinks they're a comedian but very few people are actually funny.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Everybody thinks they're a comedian but very few people are actually funny.


I got a chuckle out of this.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone see what the note said?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GO BUFFS!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I think we're all beginning to lose sight of the real issue here, which is: what are we going to call ourselves? I think it comes down to a choice between "The League Against Salivating Monsters" or, my own personal preference, which is "The Committee for the Liberation and Integration of Terrifying Organisms and their Rehabilitation Into Society." One drawback with that--the abbreviation is CLITORIS."
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure the person who left the note feels that they are worthy of a better paying job than delivering items from Home Depot despite their behavior proving otherwise.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See you next time, probably SYNT.

WTF people, get a grip.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
wait.....C, U,.......oh -  aahahahahahahhahahaha!!!!!

/it is funny.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report